High street clothing store makes patriotic planting pledge to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: One of Pakistan’s most sought-after fashion brands, Sapphire, celebrated Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day by promising to plant a tree in the name of shoppers who buy from their “Hommage” collection, a promotion the company marked with a slogan urging customers to “Make Pakistan Green Again.”
The high street brand’s pledge was a present to Pakistan on its 71st birthday. It has promised to plant a tree for every kurta sold and to give customers a plantable shopping bag that doubles as a seed carrier as it has seeds embedded within it.
The “Hommage” collection of bright and colorful clothes, includes a patriotic kurta printed with the word Pakistan, and the crescent and moon that symbolize the nation.
Support your country this 14th August by helping us plant more trees. All you have to do is shop our ‘Hommage’ collection and we’ll plant a tree in place of every kurta you buy. @akhuwatofficial #independenceday #protectourplanet #jashneazaadi #conservation #breathe #air #people #environment #solutions #climatechange #naturelovers #sapphire #sapphirepakistan #hommage #sapphiretreedrive
Trees will be planted by Sapphire at Akhuwat University in Lahore.
Customers who buy a kurta from the collection and give their name to the store, will have a plaque erected bearing their name beside the tree.
Anyone can plant a seed. We’re taking the first step with this seed bag in the hopes that you help us make this country beautiful once again. These bags will be available in stores on 14th August. #14thaugust #independenceday #nature #naturelovers #environment #conservation #protectourplanet #sapphire #sapphirepakistan
The Sapphire seed bags come with instructions explaining how the concept works. They have been made out of biodegradable materials so that the once planted, the seeds will be able to grow in the earth.
The company said that it is looking into making the bags a permanent fixture. Currently the plan is to make the bags available at all Sapphire stores until the bags sell out.
