You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf:  Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, secretary-general of the Muslim World League’s relief agency
﻿

FaceOf:  Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, secretary-general of the Muslim World League’s relief agency

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan
Updated 16 August 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf:  Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, secretary-general of the Muslim World League’s relief agency

Updated 16 August 2018
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan has been the secretary-general of the International Association for Relief, Care and Development (IARCD) since Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) and chairman of the board of directors of the IARCD, commissioned him earlier this year.

On Wednesday, MWL sent a team to Indonesia’s Lombok island in an initiative to help restore what last week's powerful earthquake has destroyed.

The secretary-general said that IARCD’s team was working on responding to the needs of everyone affected by the earthquake, and they would assist those in need as prioritized by necessity, especially women and children.

Abdul Aziz Sarhan was born in Makkah in 1950, completed his initial schooling in Makkah, and then pursued a bachelor’s degree in geography and a diploma in education from Um Al-Qura University in Makkah in 1973. 

He received a master’s degree in social studies from the University of Denver, Colorado, followed a doctorate curriculum and instruction in 1982.

During his time in the US, Sarhan founded a student club in Colorado, called the Saudi Arabic School, in 1983 and chaired its board. Along with a group of fellow Saudi students in America, he also started a magazine in Colorado.

Sarhan is well known in the Muslim community for his work with the Muslim World League as the director of the Islamic Cultural Center in Madrid, in 1992 for four years. 

In the years after that until 1995, he served as the secretary of the European Continental Board of Mosques. For the following two years, he was the director of the office of the Muslim World League in South Africa.

He was also the representative of the International Islamic Relief Organization in Spain and South Africa from 1995 to 1996, and was appointed director of the Office of the Muslim World League in France.

Topics: Muslim World League

Related

0
Offbeat
FaceOf: Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb,  Imam of Al-Azhar
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qasem, President of Saudi Red Crescent Authority
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Saleh Al-Shaibi, senior caretaker of the Kaaba
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Australia

Saudi Commission for Tourism completes training for Hajj guides

Muslim worshippers perform prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on August 15, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2018
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
0

Saudi Commission for Tourism completes training for Hajj guides

  • A license takes any traditional work to a professional level, and hosting pilgrims must be included in this initiative, as part of Vision 2030
  • We must look at tourism as an industry through which we present our vision, our goals and our ambitions
Updated 17 August 2018
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
0

MAKKH: In a breakthrough initiative for Tawafa institutions, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has completed the training of 135 male and female Tawafa guides — religious guides for Hajj pilgrims — who have obtained tour guide licenses.
The training is the first step in a program that will enable national Tawafa establishments to obtain tour guide licenses. The ceremony for the first of the tour guides to graduate from the training course took place in Makkah on Tuesday, at the National Tawafa Establishment for Pilgrims of Arab Countries (ARBHAJ).
SCTH Director-General Dr. Hisham bin Mohammed Madani said the commission has honored more than 135 male and female “Mutawwifs,” or guides, from ARBHAJ under the partnership between the SCTH and the ARBHAJ to train Tawafa guides to obtain tour guide licenses.
Madani said this is the first phase of an initiative to train guides at all Tawafa establishments, introducing pilgrims to a new concept by helping them visit all historical and archaeological sites and museums in Makkah after performing Hajj rituals.
“Tour guides are more and more dynamic and effective in the tourism industry, and have become an important and effective source of historical information,” he said and added that the tour guide now also functions as an ambassador for the authentic culture of the Kingdom, reflecting its cultural, natural and historical heritage.
Licensing Tawaf guides as tour guides, Madani said, will enrich the tourist experience in the holy capital.
The SCTH chief noted that the city is rich with myriad cultural treasures that need someone to showcase them for tourists.
“We at SCTH presented our experience in qualifying accredited tour guides and we look forward to improving tourism outputs to match the reality and requirements of the new phase,” he said. “In order to reach this goal, we are collaborating with all partners to reach satisfactory results to deal with all nationalities, tongues and cultural backgrounds from all parts of the world with satisfaction, love and positivity.”
“We must look at tourism as an industry through which we present our vision, our goals and our ambitions. Makkah is the holy city that every Muslim looks forward to visiting after hearing about its great heritage. Our role is to provide knowledge and keep abreast of the tourist vision by qualifying and training tour guides, equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications and honing their skills through required training programs. To this end, all partners must join their efforts and collaborate together to reach the desired goals.”

Initiative
Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said that the ministry is implementing an initiative to provide a professional license for everyone working at Hajj, not just in Tawaf.
He said: “A license takes any traditional work to a professional level, and hosting pilgrims must be included in this initiative, as part of Vision 2030, to focus on enriching the pilgrims’ experience, and not only on increasing their numbers.”
Mashat said it was important for pilgrims’ journeys to be coupled with trips to historical and archaeological sites. “We rely on male and female Tawaf guides to organize well-thought-out trips for the pilgrims so that they can enjoy all the historical and archaeological sites and landmarks in Makkah,” he added.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 SAUDI ARABIA Makkah Madinah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
SCTH president: Saudi Arabia oriented to promote, enhance tourism
0
Saudi Arabia
140 Saudis, 14 Americans honored for returning priceless artefacts to SCTH

Latest updates

Daesh ‘murderer’ who entered US as refugee arrested
0
Russia ‘trying to help Syrian refugees to return home’
0
Gaza massacre probe: Human rights advocates accuse Israeli military of whitewash
0
Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats
0
Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.