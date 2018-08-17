WASHINGTON: US authorities have arrested an alleged Daesh member and murderer who entered the country as a refugee, raising questions about the strength of the government’s refugee screening process.
Omar Ameen, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in Sacramento, California by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, three months after an Iraqi magistrate issued an arrest warrant charging him with the murder of an Iraqi policeman in 2014, the Justice Department said.
Ameen, from Rawah in Anbar province, entered the US in 2014 after being granted refugee status, and recently sought permanent resident status by applying for a “green card” for permanent residence.
But US authorities now say that Iraq has identified Ameen as a member of two designated terror groups, Al-Qaeda in Iraq, and Daesh.
Iraqi authorities allege his family supported AQI’s establishment in Rawah, and they say Ameen helped plant improvized explosive devices.
They also says he shot dead a policeman in Rawah on June 22, 2014, a day after Daesh seized the city. That alleged murder is the basis of an extradition request from Baghdad.
“Ameen concealed his membership in those terrorist groups when he applied for refugee status, and later when he applied for a green card in the United States,” the Justice Department said.
Ameen’s ability to enter the country as a refugee could lend support to President Donald Trump’s controversial move last year to slash the number of refugees the United States admits annually.
Trump placed a cap on refugee admissions of 45,000 this fiscal year (ending Sept. 30), compared to the 110,000 level set for fiscal 2017 by Trump’s White House predecessor, Barack Obama.
But given the pace so far, the actual number of refugees to be admitted in fiscal 2018 could fall below 20,000: only 18,565 had been admitted as of August 10, according to Department of State data.
Daesh ‘murderer’ who entered US as refugee arrested
Daesh ‘murderer’ who entered US as refugee arrested
- US authorities now say that Iraq has identified Ameen as a member of two designated terror groups, Al-Qaeda in Iraq, and Daesh
- Ameen concealed his membership in those terrorist groups when he applied for refugee status
WASHINGTON: US authorities have arrested an alleged Daesh member and murderer who entered the country as a refugee, raising questions about the strength of the government’s refugee screening process.
Further Taliban assaults likely in weeks ahead — US Defense chief Mattis
- The Taliban had six objectives in and around the city of Ghazni and failed to seize any of them
- Some Taliban fighters were still holed up in houses in the city ‘trying to get resupplied’
BOGOTA, Colombia: The Taliban is likely to keep up its recent surge of violence in advance of scheduled parliamentary elections in October but Western-backed Afghan defenses will not break, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday.
In his most detailed comments on the Taliban’s assault on the eastern city of Ghazni since it began Aug. 10, Mattis said the Taliban had six objectives in and around the city and failed to seize any of them. He would not specify the six sites.
In Ghazni, provincial police chief Farid Mashal said Thursday that roads were being cleared of mines planted by Taliban who temporarily held entire neighborhoods of the city that they had besieged. The fighting continued for five days with more than 100 members of the Afghan National Security forces killed and 20 civilians. Scores of Taliban were also killed, according to Afghan officials.
Mattis said some Taliban fighters were still holed up in houses in the city “trying to get resupplied.” He said businesses are reopening, and overall, “it’s much more stable” in Ghazni, showing that the Taliban have fallen short.
“They have not endeared themselves, obviously, to the population of Ghazni,” Mattis said. “They use terror. They use bombs because they can’t win with ballots.”
The Taliban operation followed a familiar pattern, Mattis said in remarks to reporters flying with him Thursday evening to Bogota, Colombia, where he was winding up a weeklong tour of South America.
The insurgents likely were trying to gain leverage in advance of an expected cease fire offer by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said. And they likely were hoping to sow fear in advance of the October elections, he added.
“They achieved a degree of disquiet,” he said, but nothing more.
“So, we’ll continue to see this sort of thing,” he said, even though the Taliban lack the strength to hold territory they seize for brief periods. “They will never hold against the Afghan army.”
The Afghan war has been stalemated for years. The Taliban lack the popular support to prevail, although they benefit from sanctuary in Pakistan. Afghan government forces, on the other hand, are too weak to decisively break the insurgents even as they develop under US and NATO training and advising.
Mattis has said he believes the Afghan security forces are gaining momentum and can wear down the Taliban to the point where the insurgents would choose to talk peace. So far that approach has not produced a breakthrough.
Next week will mark one year since President Donald Trump announced a revised war strategy for Afghanistan, declaring there would be no time limit on US support for the war and making a renewed push for peace negotiations.