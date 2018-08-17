You are here

  • Home
  • Life lessons from inspirational women — Joelle Mardinian
﻿

Life lessons from inspirational women — Joelle Mardinian

The Lebanese beauty mogul talks travel, truth and trust.
Updated 17 August 2018
Arab News
0

Life lessons from inspirational women — Joelle Mardinian

Updated 17 August 2018
Arab News
0

The Lebanese beauty mogul talks travel, truth and trust

I loved how my mom took care of herself while busy running around looking after her kids. I love being a mom and I also love to take care of myself. I tell women that if they are happy and healthy, they will be able to take care of their kids better, smile more, and constantly stay beautiful.
I’ve worked with a lot of celebrities, sometimes even for free — this was crucial to building my portfolio. These times taught me the importance of hard work, of persistence, of putting in all you have to become what you want.
I always loved the idea of beauty for all. I truly believe that beauty is a right that everyone should have. Every time I see someone smile because of how much we were able to change things positively for them — when I see people regain confidence and beauty, I feel proud. I speak to my fans from all over the world, I hear stories of how I was able to inspire some of these women and young girls into doing something for themselves. This is my happiness. I love the fact my work allows me to reach out to people on a personal level, inspire them, help them in their lives, regain lost confidence sometimes. It’s the most amazing feeling ever and one that keeps me going.
The more time you give to your work, the more it will take from you. For the first six years of my work life I did not have any such thing as weekend or holidays. I remember it used to be boiling hot in Dubai and everyone used to be on a holiday, but I still had my show to film, my salons to run and I just couldn’t take a lot of time off. Now, I love to spend every minute of my free time with my kids. I work hard all year round, but as soon as schools are off for the summer, I take my kids on holiday. I just love spending time with them, painting, cooking, singing, and just hanging out in bed, watching movies and playing with our dogs.
Travel is an extension of life. You’re discovering a little bit of yourself. Not only do we see how the other people are living, we also feel like we are part of this earth. Because we all live in a little bubble, but travel makes us feel how wide and wonderful the world is and how varied people are.
As an Arab, our great leaders have been a huge influence on me. Sheikh Mohammed is really at the top of my list of idols, and Sheikh Zayed before him. Princess Haya too. These are extremely powerful, intelligent, forward-thinking, and honest leaders. They have changed other people’s perception on how to look at Arabs. We are leaders, we are educated, we are inventors, we are modern, but at the same time we hold on to our culture.
In the fashion industry, I’m a big admirer of Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad. They have taken their Arabic roots to the world, they have dressed international stars. I love Victoria Beckham too. I think this woman just can’t do any wrong! I appreciate her for many things. I appreciate her style, her fashion sense, the way she evolved… I appreciate everything about her personal life, which I see also through her style. Anyone who has actually made a mark in our world, these are the people that I look up to.
People who know me know I never slow down. Once I have got hold of work and things are going smoothly and my team is taking care of everything, then I will create something else to keep me occupied.
People sometimes expect me to be different from how I am on TV. But thanks to social media, I can express and be myself. I’m connected at all times. So my followers know exactly how I react in real life.
I’m someone who always thinks I can trust anyone. I’ve been robbed by people I trusted for years. Of course, I should say that I’ve learned from that, but I still like to think I can trust others and that people are generally good. I don’t like to walk around thinking people are bad because then my heart’s going to be filled with negativity. I’d rather believe in good than evil. And I believe that what goes around comes around. If someone supports me, I’ll be there for them when they need me.
My work revolves around the idea of beauty for all. I know — and have seen — how looks can have a direct impact on a person’s confidence and self-worth. For both women and men. As a woman, I can say that we wear different hats each day, as a mom, daughter, wife, boss and so many other duties. I always ask women to take care of themselves above all else. It’s the same thing I ask from men, from dads, from sons and brothers and husbands. Work for your family, make them proud, be a pillar of strength, but don’t forget yourself. Start from within.

Topics: Lifestyle Joelle Mardinian

Related

0
Corporate News
Mardinian becomes Evian’s brand ambassador
0
Offbeat
Making life beautiful with Joelle Mardinian

On Thai island’s Phuket, hotel guests check out of plastic waste

Updated 17 August 2018
Reuters
0

On Thai island’s Phuket, hotel guests check out of plastic waste

  • Hotel employees and local school children take part in regular beach clean-ups
  • Hotels are turning their attention to single-use plastics amid growing public awareness about damage to oceans
Updated 17 August 2018
Reuters
0

KUALA LUMPUR: For the millions of sun seekers who head to Thailand’s resort island of Phuket each year in search of stunning beaches and clear waters, cutting down on waste may not be a top priority.
But the island’s hotel association is hoping to change that with a series of initiatives aimed at reducing the use of plastic, tackling the garbage that washes up on its shores, and educating staff, local communities and tourists alike.
“Hotels unchecked are huge consumers and users of single-use plastics,” said Anthony Lark, president of the Phuket Hotels Association and managing director of the Trisara resort.
“Every resort in Southeast Asia has a plastic problem. Until we all make a change, it’s going to get worse and worse,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Established in 2016 and with about 70 members — including all Phuket’s five-star hotels — the association has put tackling environmental issues high on its to-do list.
Last year the group surveyed members’ plastics use and then began looking at ways to shrink their plastics footprint.
As part of this, three months ago the association’s hotels committed to phase out, or put plans in place to stop using plastic water bottles and plastic drinking straws by 2019.
About five years ago, Lark’s own resort with about 40 villas used to dump into landfill about 250,000 plastic water bottles annually. It has now switched to reusable glass bottles.
The hotel association also teamed up with the documentary makers of “A Plastic Ocean,” and now show an edited version with Thai subtitles for staff training.
Meanwhile hotel employees and local school children take part in regular beach clean-ups.
“The association is involved in good and inclusive community-based action, rather than just hotel general managers getting together for a drink,” Lark said.
Phuket, like Bali in Indonesia and Boracay in the Philippines, has become a top holiday destination in Southeast Asia — and faces similar challenges.
Of a similar size to Singapore and at the geographical heart of Southeast Asia, Phuket is easily accessible to tourists from China, India, Malaysia and Australia.
With its white sandy beaches and infamous nightlife, Phuket attracts about 10 million visitors each year, media reports say, helping make the Thai tourism industry one of the few bright spots in an otherwise lackluster economy.
Popular with holiday makers and retirees, Phuket — like many other Southeast Asian resorts — must contend with traffic congestion, poor water management and patchy waste collection services.
Despite these persistent problems, hotels in the region need to follow Phuket’s lead and step up action to cut their dependence on plastics, said Susan Ruffo, a managing director at the US-based non-profit group Ocean Conservancy.
Worldwide, between 8 million and 15 million tons of plastic are dumped in the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, UN Environment says.
Five Asian countries — China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand — account for up to 60 percent of plastic waste leaking into the seas, an Ocean Conservancy study found.
“As both creators and ‘victims’ of waste, the hotel industry has a lot to gain by making efforts to control their own waste and helping their guests do the same,” Ruffo said.
“We are seeing more and more resorts and chains start to take action, but there is a lot more to be done, particularly in the area of ensuring that hotel waste is properly collected and recycled,” she added.
Data on how much plastic is used by hotels and the hospitality industry is hard to find. But packaging accounts for up to 40 percent of an establishment’s waste stream, according to a 2011 study by The Travel Foundation, a UK-based charity.
Water bottles, shampoo bottles, toothbrushes and even food delivered by room service all tend to use throw-away plastics.
In the past, the hospitality industry has looked at how to use less water and energy, said Von Hernandez, global coordinator at the “Break Free From Plastic” movement in Manila.
Now hotels are turning their attention to single-use plastics amid growing public awareness about damage to oceans.
“A lot of hotels are doing good work around plastics,” adopting measures to eliminate or shrink their footprint, said Hernandez.
But hotels in Southeast Asia often have to contend with poor waste management and crumbling infrastructure.
“I’ve seen resorts in Bali that pay staff to rake the beach every morning to get rid of plastic, but then they either dig a hole, and bury it or burn it on the beach,” said Ruffo. “Those are not effective solutions, and can lead to other issues.”
Hotels should look at providing reusable water containers and refill stations, giving guests metal or bamboo drinking straws and bamboo toothbrushes, and replacing single-use soap and shampoo containers with refillable dispensers, experts said.
“Over time, this could actually lower their operational costs — it could give them savings,” said Hernandez. “It could help change mindsets of people, so that when they go back to their usual lives, they have a little bit of education.”
Back in Phuket, the hotel association is exploring ways to cut plastic waste further, and will host its first regional forum on environmental awareness next month.
The hope is that what the group has learned over the last two years can be implemented at other Southeast Asian resorts and across the wider community.
“If the 20,000 staff in our hotels go home and educate mum and dad about recycling or reusing, it’s going to make a big difference,” said Lark.

Topics: Travel Thailand Phuket

Related

0
Business & Economy
Surge in tourists puts some strain on Thailand’s infrastructure
0
Smoking to be stubbed out on Thai beaches

Latest updates

New US training unit in Afghanistan faces old problems
0
Philippines urges US to return ‘trophies for atrocities’
0
Iraqi warplanes hit Daesh targets in Syria, killing 28
0
Yemeni government and Houthi movement invited to September 6 peace talks — UN
0
Pilgrims crowd Grand Mosque to hear last Friday sermon before Hajj
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.