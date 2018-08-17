Turkey will respond if US imposes more sanctions — trade minister

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Friday threatened to respond if the United States levied further sanctions over the detention of an American pastor, which has sparked a diplomatic standoff and battered the Turkish currency.
“We’ve already responded based on the World Trade Organization rules and will continue to do so,” Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.
Washington warned on Thursday that it would impose more sanctions unless pastor Andrew Brunson, described by US President Donald Trump as a “hostage,” was released.
Brunson’s detention since October 2016 on terror-related charges has soured relations between the two NATO allies, sending the Turkish lira into a tailspin.
The lira, which earlier this week traded at well over seven to the dollar, was at 5.8 against the dollar and 6.7 against euro on Friday.
Last week, Trump tweeted that his administration was doubling aluminum and steel tariffs for Turkey, and in response Ankara sharply hiked tariffs on some US products.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Thursday the next spiral of tit-for-tat sanctions was coming soon, in a sign of a deepening spat.
Trump prefaced Mnuchin’s remarks by saying that Turkey had not been a very good friend to America.
Referring to Brunson, Trump said: “They have a great Christian pastor there, he’s a very innocent man.”
Israeli police again question PM on corruption allegations
- Two police vehicles arrived on Friday at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence
- Media reported that Netanyahu is to be questioned over a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant
JERUSALEM: Israeli police are again questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of their investigations into corruption allegations.
Two police vehicles arrived on Friday at Netanyahu’s residence while protesters at the entrance waved a large banner reading “crime minister” and chanted slogans calling for justice.
Media reported that Netanyahu is to be questioned over a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant.
Police had no immediate comment.
Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq’s subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage. The confidants have turned state witnesses.
Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing accusations as a media witch hunt.