Beijing to clamp down on property market irregularities as rents soar

BEIJING: Beijing’s housing authority said on Friday it will clamp down on market irregularities that have fueled a spike in rental prices, telling major apartment rental service providers, including Ziroom, to correct their behavior.
In a statement on its website, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development said it had held talks with major rental companies on Friday after media reports of surging rents.
Since last year, authorities have been looking favorably on real estate companies that have robust plans to develop their rental businesses as this fit with President Xi Jinping’s pledge to reduce the speculative nature of the property market and help provide affordable housing for those who can not afford to buy.
Policymakers have appealed to banks and insurers to facilitate funding and help accelerate the development of rental markets.
Rental companies are capitalizing on Beijing’s campaign to develop a viable urban rental market. In January, Ziroom — a variation on Airbnb — landed a fresh investment of about $620 million led by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
The housing authority told the rental companies they should not grab rental listings with above market price offers using funds they procured from banks and other financial channels, which has fueled a “vicious competition.”
It also warned they should not tempt landlords to terminate leasing contracts early with promises of higher prices.
The bureau said it had launched a joint inspection with the Beijing banking regulator and the finance and tax bureaus on rental companies to crack down on such behavior that had rattled the market.
Aramco committed to meeting future oil demand, says Saudi energy minister
- Aramco has discovered two new oil fields, Sakab and Zumul, and a gas reservoir in the Sahba field
- World’s top oil exporter is also boosting its output of the natural gas needed to meet rapidly rising domestic power demand
DUBAI: Saudi state oil giant Saudi Aramco remains committed to meeting future oil demand through continued investments, the kingdom’s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said in a company report on Friday.
Aramco, which is slated for a public share sale, “continued to prepare itself for the listing of its shares, a landmark event the company and its board anticipate with excitement,” Al Falih, who is also chairman of Saudi Aramco, said.
Despite an improved market picture, the oil industry’s preparedness for the future remained in question as the sector had lost an estimate $1 trillion in planned investments since the start of the market downturn, Al Falih wrote.
“Significant new investments are required in additional capacity and expended and upgraded infrastructure, as well as the development of pioneering technology to make petroleum energy more sustainable and accessible,” he said.
The company discovered two new oil fields, Sakab and Zumul, and a gas reservoir in the Sahba field, Aramco said in the report.
Aramco said “it will maintain its position as the world’s leading crude oil producer by production volume by tempering production from mature fields, accelerating younger fields and secondary reservoirs, and developing fresh reserves from new increments.”
The world’s top oil exporter is boosting its output of the natural gas needed to meet rapidly rising domestic power demand and supply raw materials to its strategically important petrochemical industry.
In gas, Aramco “commenced projects to expand production and processing capacity, and brought online the first unconventional gas in Saudi Arabia,” Aramco’s Chief Executive Amin Nasser said in the report.
Aramco was preparing the Midyan non-associated gas field last year to produce 75 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of non-associated gas and 4,500 barrels of condensate per day, it said in the report.
Midyan is one of the new gas fields in northwest Saudi Arabia to produce gas for power plants and potentially supply other industries in a region rich in iron ore deposits. It was discovered in the 1980s and has significant reserves.