Scientists discover 'world's most ancient cheese' in Egypt

CAIRO: Scientists have discovered that a solidified whitish substance in an ancient jar dug up in Egypt is “probably the most ancient archaeological solid residue of cheese ever found.”
A study published this week in Analytical Chemistry says the cheese was made from a mixture of cow milk and that of a sheep or goat. The sample was excavated at the Saqqara necropolis near Cairo between 2013 and 2014.
It was buried in the 19th dynasty tomb of the Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient Egyptian city of Memphis.
The study found signs of bacteria potentially causing the deadly disease brucellosis, caught through the ingestion of unpasteurized dairy products. If confirmed, it would be “the first biomolecular direct evidence” of the disease’s existence during the pharaonic period, according to the study.
French football fans queue for shirt carrying second star
- National team’s new shirts carry a second star to mark Les Bleus’ World Cup win in Russia
- The Nike-branded strips are huge money-spinners costing €85 euros each
PARIS: Scores of French football fans queued on Friday to snap up the first of the national team’s new shirts carrying a second star to mark Les Bleus’ World Cup win in Russia.
The crowning of France as world champions unleashed a wave of euphoria across the country, helping foster a brief sense of national unity after years of tension and self-examination in the wake of attacks by militants since 2015.
“I’ll keep it all my life. It’s the second star! They made our dreams come true on the pitch,” said fan Brice Chevalier as he queued to enter the French Football Federation’s store in Paris.
France first won the World Cup, earning its first star, in 1998 with Zinedine Zidane its talisman and playmaker in an era when the team was referred to as Black-Blanc-Beur (Black-White-Arab), a reference to its diverse ethnic make up.
In Russia, they beat Croatia 4-2, with President Emmanuel Macron leaping for joy in the stands.
“I’m chuffed, I’ve been waiting a month for this moment,” said another life-long supporter, Jerome Cornec.
The Nike-branded strips are huge money-spinners. France’s official shirt costs €85 euros ($97).