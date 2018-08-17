Al-Ittihad new boy Matthew Jurman eyes successful start against Al-Hilal in London

LONDON: New signing Matthew Jurman is excited about the prospect of launching his Al-Ittihad career against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup in London today.
The Kingdom’s two most successful clubs will go head-to-head at Queens Park Rangers’ Loftus Road stadium with last season’s league winners and the King’s Cup holders doing battle for the first piece of silverware of the season.
Jurman only arrived this summer on a two-year deal from South Korean side Suwon Samsung Bluewings, and a game against Al-Hilal represents quite the baptism for the Australia international defender.
“I didn’t expect to play my first game for my new club in London and it is a big occasion, a final,”
Jurman, 28, said.
“It doesn’t get any bigger than that for a first game and I am looking forward to it and hope to get the right result.”
In a bid to improve on last season’s ninth-place finish, Al-Ittihad have been very active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Jurman, Serbia international striker Aleksandar Pesic, Brazilian left-back Thiago Carleto, Moroccan international midfielder Karim El-Ahmadi and Saudi Arabia internationals Hassan Muath Fallatah and Abdullah Al-Shammari. They could all be given their debut in the UK by new coach Ramon Diaz in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd. Nearly 17,000 fans attended the last staging of the match in London in 2016.
“There are quite a few new foreigners in the team who are excited about our fans and a lot of players who have been here for years who have told me about the fans and the atmosphere at home,” said Jurman. “I am looking forward to meeting them. I heard that the crowd is almost sold out in QPR’s stadium and we just want to start the season off with a win. It would be the perfect way to kick off.”
Al-Hilal won the league last season, pipping Al-Ahli by a point on the final day, but they failed to get the better of Al-Ittihad, drawing both games 1-1. However, the champions have signalled their intent to make the title a one-horse race this season with some headline-grabbing moves in the transfer market.
They raided Olympiacos for their captain Alberto Botia, signed Andre Carrillo who played in the Premier League last season and convinced Jorge Jesus to end a trophy-laden spell in Portugal — he won the league three times with Benfica and won six domestic cups — and become their new high-profile coach. And then, just to top things off, they paid the second highest ever loan fee in world football to sign Omar Abdulrahman, the darling of Middle Eastern football, from Al-Ain. They have also got Salem Al-Dawsari back after a six-month loan spell in Spain. The Riyadh giants will take some stopping this season and Al-Ittihad will have their work cut out in London today.
“We know that Al-Hilal are a good team and the champions, but have also made some big signings since then,” said Jurman.
“We respect them and are ready for a tough game but are confident that we can go out there and play the way the coach wants us to play and get the right result.”
The match will mark a club debut for Abdulrahman, the UAE international playmaker who was born in Riyadh and who was on the books of Al-Hilal as a teenager before being recruited by Al-Ain. Al-Ittihad will need to pay special attention to him, but not at the expense of overlooking the threat posed by Omar Khribin, Carlos Eduardo and Carrillo.
“Omar is a dangerous player, we all know that, but he is one of many and we are not going to be focused on him alone,” said Jurman. “I have played against him in the past in an Under-23 game and could see what a good player he was. I won’t be marking him specifically but we all know how dangerous he is and will be watching him closely. That is the same with all the players.”
Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus reveals Omar Abdulrahman will make debut in Super Cup clash in London
- New boss Jorge Jesus to give start to new star signing after $17 million move from Al-Ain last week.
- Al-Hilal coach keen to put on a good show in London and start season with silverware against Al-Ittihad.
LONDON: Jorge Jesus confirmed Omar Abdulrahman will make his Al-Hilal debut in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ittihad on Saturday.
The UAE playmaker joined the Saudi Pro League champions last week in a loan deal from Al-Ain that was worth $17 million, a fee that has only been surpassed once in football history.
The 26-year-old has been training with his new teammates at English football’s HQ at St. George’s Park this week and traveled down to London on Friday with the rest of the team ahead of the showpiece game at Loftus Road.
Abdulrahman has not played since May, when Al-Ain were dumped out of the AFC Champions League by Lekhwiya, and he was not considered for the Arab Club Champions Club on Sunday, but Jesus said the 2016 Asian Player of the Year is line to make his first appearance for his boyhood club this weekend.
“Omar is training with the team for five or six days,” said Jesus. “Intelligent players like Omar learn fast, so that’s why he will be part of the game.”
There are various subplots to the game in west London, not least the fact that Al-Ittihad coach Ramon Diaz comes up against the club that fired him in February. He won the double in the first season in Riyadh and then choreographed Al-Hilal’s run to the final of the AFC Champions League in his second. Now he goes up against Jesus, the Portuguese tactician who replaced him this summer.
“It’s true Diaz could know the players more and this could influence the match, but they are working with my ideas today and I expect the match to be an excellent game,” said Jesus.
Al-Hilal lost the Super Cup the last time it was held in London, losing to Al-Ahli on penalties in a thriller at Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground. Jesus knows this year’s match could provide a launchpad for the season ahead and broaden the appeal of football in the Kingdom.
“Everybody knows the importance of this match, because we play outside Saudi Arabia,” he said. “It represents the image of our football. We are happy to be present in London and play the Saudi Super Cup here. The eyes of Europe sees London as the center of football, so we need to create a good image of Saudi football.”
Jorge Jesus is looking to get his reign as Al-Hilal coach off to a winning start at QPR's Loftus Road ground on Saturday.
Jesus will be without the injured Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf and Nawaf Al-Abed while national team full-back Yasser Al-Shahrani will undergo a late fitness test.
“We are missing some players but that should not reduce the importance of some players we have in the squad,” said Jesus. “We have to find our best combination of players to go to the match with.”
Mohammad Al-Shalhoub will captain the side from midfield following the departure of Osama Hawsawi and knows bragging rights are up for grabs on Saturday between Saudi Arabia’s two most successful clubs who have won the top prize in the Kingdom 23 times between them.
“It’s one match, there is no other chance,” he said. “We will do our best to win the cup. We can start the season well if we win this cup. We will fight hard to win, but Ittihad is doing their hardest to win it, too. We are super motivated to show a good level and start with a Saudi Super Cup victory.”
Al-Hilal labored to a 1-0 win over Al-Shabab on Sunday night and know they will need to be much nearer their best against last season’s King’s Cup winners.
“In the beginning of the season, you can have some difficulties,“ Al-Shalhoub said. “Our first home game in the Arab Cup we showed a good level, but we have to me more ready against Ittihad.”