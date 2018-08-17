You are here

Defense Ministry backs security efforts for Hajj

Saudi armed forces march during a parade in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on August 13, 2018, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2018
Arab News
Defense Ministry backs security efforts for Hajj

  • A number of Saudi ministries are coordinating to facilitate for pilgrims their prescribed rites
Updated 17 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Defense Ministry, represented by the Saudi Royal Land Forces, is backing the Public Security Forces to ensure Hajj pilgrims’ safety and security.
Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Al-Asheikh, commander of the land forces’ military police, expressed their pride in serving pilgrims alongside other sectors, and said the land forces will supervise the Grand Mosque’s gates.
The crown prince’s directives require maximum effort to serve pilgrims and ensure their comfort and safety. There are highly trained units for crowd management, riot control and rapid intervention if necessary, he said.

Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militia toward the southern city of Najran.

The attack is the latest in a series of missile launches targeting densely populated residential areas of Saudi Arabia, including Jazan and Najran, close to the border with Yemen.

Saudi-led Arab coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that Saudi aerial defense forces intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-backed militia.

Al-Maliki said that the missile targeted Najran and was aimed at civilian populated areas, but the defense forces were able to intercept and destroy the projectile without any casualties.

The spokesperson added that “this hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and 2231 aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security and any regional and international threats.”

