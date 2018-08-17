You are here

FaceOf: Saud Al-Shouraim, imam and khateeb at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

Imam Saud Al-Shouraim is also a renowned Qari, or a person who recites the Holy Qur'an.
Updated 17 August 2018
Arab News
Saud Al-Shouraim is one of the imams and khateeb at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. He was born on Jan. 19, 1966, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Shouraim is a well-renowned Qari — a person who recites the Holy Qur’an — and Hafiz — a person who has memorized the Holy Qur’an. His recitations of the Holy Qur’an have been recorded and distributed internationally.

He is well-known as a researcher of Fiqh, Islamic law, and a prominent Islamic scholar in Saudi Arabia. In addition, he currently serves as a judge, and has written many books on Aqidah, Fiqh, as well as Arabic poetry.

Al-Shouraim obtained a bachelor’s degree from Imam Mohammed ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh in 1988, a master’s degree from the Supreme Jurisdiction Institute of the same university in 1992, and a Ph.D. in Shariah from Umm Al-Qura University of Makkah in 1995.

He was appointed as the imam and khateeb of the Grand Mosque by decree of the late King Fahd in 1991. Since 1991 he has led the Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan in Makkah.

He began work as a professor at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah in 1995, becoming the dean of the faculty of Shariah and Islamic Studies and a specialist professor in Fiqh recently.

Umm Al-Qura University is a large public Islamic university that was the only college of Shariah when it was first established in 1949, but has since been joined by other new colleges. It was renamed Umm Al-Qura University in 1981 by royal decree.

At first it was primarily offering studies in Islamic law and the Arabic language, but has since diversified and now also offers options such as marketing, technology and management.

During his Friday sermon, Al-Shouraim discussed the benefits of Hajj and the wisdom behind it.

Topics: FaceOf Grand Mosque Makkah imam khateeb Qari

Saudi Arabia shoots down ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militia toward the southern city of Najran.

The attack is the latest in a series of missile launches targeting densely populated residential areas of Saudi Arabia, including Jazan and Najran, close to the border with Yemen.

Saudi-led Arab coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that Saudi aerial defense forces intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-backed militia.

Al-Maliki said that the missile targeted Najran and was aimed at civilian populated areas, but the defense forces were able to intercept and destroy the projectile without any casualties.

The spokesperson added that “this hostile action by the Houthi militia proves the Iranian regime’s continued involvement in supporting the rebels with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolution 2216 and 2231 aimed at safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security and any regional and international threats.”

Topics: houthi ballistic missile terror attacks Yemen terrorism

