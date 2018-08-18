You are here

Two arrested in Chile over bomb threats that caused flight chaos

A man is detained by Chilean police officers over bomb threats that grounded nine commercial airplanes in Chile, Peru and Argentina, Santiago, Chile on August 17, 2018. (REUTERS/Javier Torres)
Updated 18 August 2018
REUTERS:
Two arrested in Chile over bomb threats that caused flight chaos

  Police arrested the foolish man after using cellphone triangulation to locate him
Updated 18 August 2018
REUTERS:
SANTIAGO, Chile: Chilean police arrested two men over bomb threats that grounded nine commercial airplanes in Chile, Peru and Argentina on Thursday.
A specialist organized crime unit arrested one, 29-year-old Chilean man in the northern city of Antofagasta overnight after using cellphone triangulation to locate him, police said.
The man was arrested early Friday morning at his home, and his cellphone and other items were seized as evidence, Santiago’s police chief, Jose Rivera Aedo, told a news conference.
The man, who has not been named, was due to appear before a court in Santiago on Friday afternoon on charges of making threats of explosives contrary to national security legislation.
A second, 33-year-old man, also Chilean and identified as Boris Chacon Flores, was detained at Santiago airport on Thursday afternoon after allegedly “joking” about a bomb in his bag to a friend as he went through security, a spokeswoman for the Santiago West prosecutor said. The man appeared in court on one charge of making a false bomb threat.
There was no apparent link between the two arrested men, the spokeswoman, María Angelica Venegas, said in an interview. Police chief Rivera declined to say whether authorities were looking for more suspects.
Hundreds of passengers and their luggage were grounded at airports around the region after threats were made toward planes operated by LATAM airlines, a major regional carrier, and Sky, a low-cost Chilean airline.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera wrote on Twitter that his government would push for punitive charges against the suspect who allegedly made the calls “to make an example of him.”

 

 

Batting for ballots: Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians

In this handout photo released by the centrist political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on August 10, 2018, Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (L) presents a cricket bat to Pakistan's cricket hero and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (R) during a meeting in Islamabad on August 10, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 18 August 2018
AFP
Batting for ballots: Imran Khan and other sports stars turned politicians

  Imran Khan will face myriad challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a booming population negating growth in the developing country, among others
  The army and Khan have denied claims from rival parties of "blatant" vote rigging
Updated 18 August 2018
AFP
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s anointment as Pakistan’s new prime minister caps a more than two decade transformation from a World Cup winning cricket captain to a world leader, placing him in charge of a nuclear armed state.
But he is not the only one to have swapped playing fields for the hustings. Here are five other sport stars who have made a similar switch:

Khan’s elevation to premier is only matched by George Weah, who was inaugurated as Liberia’s president in January.
Weah first learned to kick a ball in the slums of Monrovia, but went on to become one of Africa’s greatest footballers, playing for a string of top European clubs and winning both FIFA’s World Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or.
Weah avoided the brutal civil war that destroyed much of Liberia but vowed to put his wealth and fame to use, unsuccessfully running for president in 2005.
Twelve years later he was triumphant, succeeding Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia’s first democratic transition since 1944.
He put education, job creation and infrastructure at the center of his platform, though critics said he was vague on specifics.

Before the silver screen and politics, Austria-born Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the world’s best bodybuilders.
While beefing up in a bid to get on his local soccer team, Schwarzenegger became infatuated by body-building, racking up title after title, until he became the youngest-ever winner of the Mr. Universe competition.
He moved Stateside to pursue acting and, despite his thick accent, finally made the big time in the 1980s with roles such as Conan the Barbarian and the Terminator.
A moderate Republican, he became Governor of California in 2003, serving two terms.
He has long distanced himself from the Republican mainstream on a range of social issues, such as abortion, gay marriage and gun control, and remains a staunch environmentalist, often clashing with President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Manny Pacquiao is idolized by millions in the poverty-afflicted Philippines after rising from the streets to the pinnacle of boxing.
The winner of an unparalleled 12 world titles in eight different weight divisions, he has successfully parlayed his boxing fame into a political career.
He was elected to the House of Representatives and then, in 2016, to the Senate, a high-profile national position which can be a stepping-stone to the presidency, an office he openly admits to having aspirations for.
In 2012 he found Christianity — turning his back on the many vices fame, money and power brought him — and social conservatism permeates his politics.
Pacquiao stirred international anger when he compared homosexuals to animals in a 2016 interview, later citing the Bible in his defense.

Two-meter (6 ft 6 ins) -tall Klitschko went from a heavyweight champion who never suffered a knockdown, to a Ukrainian protest leader and current Mayor of Kiev.
He was always viewed as something of a quiet intellectual on the world boxing circuit, a fighter fluent in several languages with a PhD in sports science who liked to relax with a thick Dostoyevsky novel.
An early supporter of the pro-democracy Orange Revolution, he became a major figure in the often treacherous arena of Ukrainian politics, eventually winning the capital’s mayoralty in 2014.
“It’s much easier to be the heavyweight champion of the world than to be the mayor of Kiev,” he told the Guardian newspaper earlier this year. “It’s hitting you in the back. It’s hitting you under the belt line. It’s really tough.”

Four years after Imran Khan captained Pakistan to World Cup cricket victory, Arjuna Ranatunga did the same for Sri Lanka in 1996.
He entered politics soon after retiring, briefly serving as a junior tourism minister, before spending years in the opposition.
In 2015 he became the first former Sri Lankan international to be named a cabinet minister and has held a slew of ministerial positions since, including his current job as petroleum minister.
In recent years Ranatunga has been in an increasingly acerbic war of words with Sri Lanka Cricket, the country’s notoriously scandal-plagued cricket board which he has long had aspirations to run.

