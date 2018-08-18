You are here

  • Home
  • China.org.cn: China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's Senate chairman
﻿

China.org.cn: China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's Senate chairman

China's top political advisor Wang Yang held talks with Pakistan's Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

China.org.cn: China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's Senate chairman

Updated 18 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 18: China.org.cn states that China's top political advisor Wang Yang held talks with Pakistan's Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday. "China and Pakistan have always been good neighbors, friends, partners, and brothers no matter how the international environment and their domestic situations change," said Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Gigi Hadid visits Rohingya refugee camps
0
Saudi Arabia's special needs football team won the World Cup for the fourth time in a row
0
Taliban’s Ghazni assault sparks new Pak-Afghan tensions
0
‘New beginning’: Khan brings hope of stronger ties with India
0
Saudi women incubate creative ideas for community development
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.