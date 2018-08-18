August 18: China.org.cn states that China's top political advisor Wang Yang held talks with Pakistan's Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday. "China and Pakistan have always been good neighbors, friends, partners, and brothers no matter how the international environment and their domestic situations change," said Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
China.org.cn: China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's Senate chairman
Updated 18 August 2018
China.org.cn: China's top political advisor meets Pakistan's Senate chairman
Updated 06 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
