  Saudi Arabia's special needs football team wins the World Cup for the fourth time in a row
Saudi Arabia's special needs football team wins the World Cup for the fourth time in a row

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's special needs football team wins the World Cup for the fourth time in a row

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia won the INAS World Football Championships in Sweden on Saturday for the fourth time in a row after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final. 

The showdown of the competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities saw star man Abdullah Al-Dosari score twice as Saudi Arabia highlighted why they went into the match as favorites. 

As soon as the captain got the first goal in the 24th minute there was only going to be one winner, he netted the second in the 81st minute to put the result beyond doubt. 

Al-Dosari and Co. got to the final thanks to possibly their most impressive performance of the tournament, a 4-1 thrashing of France. Al-Dosari was once again the star in that match as he put on a captain’s display, leading by example, netting the first before Abdullah Adam, Ahmed Bouhlal and Omar Cassar completed the rout. 

Argentina triumphed 4-2 on penalties in a dramatic semifinal clash with European champions Poland, to make the final but from the start of the final in Tingvalla IP they looked half a yard off the pace.

Saudi Arabia’s dominance of the sport started in 2006, when they beat the Netherlands after extra-time. Another victory over the Dutch followed four years later, before a 4-2 win against South Africa in 2014 and yesterday’s victory against the Argentines.  

To participate in an INAS-FID event, an athlete must have an intellectual disability that was evident before the age of 18, significant limitations in adaptive behavior, and an IQ score below 75.

More to follow...

LIVE: Al-Hilal 1 v. Al-Ittihad 0 - Saudi Super Cup, London

Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
LIVE: Al-Hilal 1 v. Al-Ittihad 0 - Saudi Super Cup, London

Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
19:05: GOAL - Al-Hilal take the lead in the 35th minute through Eduardo after he smashes home from a Carillo cross. Advantage to the champions of Saudi Arabia...

19:00: Ever wondered what Loftus Road and west London looked like? The Saudi Super Cup official channel have made this very handy video...

18:55: Both teams working hard, but little end-product from either. Tentative start from both sides.

18:45: Look who's working tonight's game - former Chelsea and England star John Terry and Egypt's Mido...

 

 

18:40: Cagey start from both sides, crowd in good voice. Al-Hilal looking slightly better, but Al-Ittihad's fans making more of the noise...

18:20: Excitement is building in west London ahead of the Saudi Super Cup, with both teams looking for their first title...

 

 

 

18:15: Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad go head-to-head in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup at Loftus Road in west London on Saturday evening, follow live updates here with Arab News.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport football soccer Al-Hilal Al-ittihad

