Imran Khan’s sartorial style says humble, practical and unfussy

After a 22-year battle for the office, Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been sworn in as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister. After winning the vote in Parliament yesterday (17/08/18) Khan was a shoe-in for the role, particularly after a tremendous victory by his party numbers during the elections.
Sabah Bano Malik
ISLAMABAD: Though the capital is housing all of Pakistan’s excitement today, the energy is being felt all around the nation with Imran Khan’s swearing-in as the country’s prime minister.

It’s been a long time coming for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Khan “sahib” supporters, and after 22 years of waiting to take the oath of prime minister of Pakistan, Khan is, oddly, the 22nd prime minister to do so.
Though much is being written about his promises for a “naya (new) Pakistan,” his disdain for VIP culture and his party’s quest to truly shake the country up, far less has been said about Khan’s sartorial approach.
The days he spent atop containers at widely attended, publicized and (at times) questionable dharnas (sit-ins), Khan never wavered from what has now become his look: A monochromatic, unfussy, recognizable Pakistani aesthetic: shalwar kameez.
He would change it regionally at times. In Sindh he has been known to don an ajrak scarf or a Sindhi topi; when going somewhere requiring a bit of dressing up he has thrown on a (always tailored) crisp sherwani, polished blazer or a waistcoat. The aforementioned dharnas saw light blue, navy blue, white, cream, brown, black and grey kameezes paired with white shalvars and stoles color-blocked in PTI hues.
He has been sporting Ray-Ban Wayfarers for as long as anyone can remember; It’s perhaps one of his identifiable, signature accompaniments. 

In a photo shared by PTI, Imran Khan left his residence in Bani Gala in the nation’s capital of Islamabad this morning donned in classic attire to take his first steps toward his reign as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister. The 65 year old former World Cup Champion, beloved cricketer, Oxford graduate, will now add Prime Minister, a much awaited hyphenated title, to his name. (Source : PTI twitter)


Today, as he took his oath as Pakistan’s leader for the next five years, Khan donned a charcoal gray tailored sherwani atop traditional all-white shalwar kameez, with black buttons and no pocket square. A classic look, one that paid respect to the weight of the occasion while in itself being light.
Though one can only speculate how much thought goes into the wardrobe of No. 22, politicians have used their image as a physical representation of their ideologies and commitments for eons.
In his heart of hearts, Khan is a minimalist. He knows what he likes and he never veers far from the course. Much like his proposed policies and agendas, Khan’s style is paired down, devoid of bling and aiming to be practical while still appealing to the vast majority of the country.
If his style is any indication of what is to come, a leadership that has officially taken down the bells and discarded the whistles is on its way.

Gigi Hadid visits Rohingya refugee camps

Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Gigi Hadid visits Rohingya refugee camps

  • American-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid is visiting Bangladesh to meet Rohingya Muslim refugees
  • Hadid visited the Jamtoli Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: American-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid is visiting Bangladesh to meet Rohingya Muslim refugees. The 23-year-old model is documenting her work with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Bangladesh on social media.
Hadid visited the Jamtoli Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday, where she met with Rohingya refugee children.
“En route to the Jamtoli Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh,” she wrote on Instagram. “As well as providing for the Rohingya refugees, UNICEF supports the host communities in need, including an estimated 28,000 people given access to better sanitation and safe water through the WASH Program, and 53,000 locals have been supported in educational activities.”
She shared several images of children at the camp, detailing the conditions they live in and UNICEF’s work in the area. “Across all the camps, 1.3 million people currently require humanitarian assistance; more than half of them are children,” Hadid wrote.
Hadid visited a “women/girl-friendly” zone, where they get a basic education and learn skills such as sewing. “We spoke about their personal stories and hardships, what they enjoy and benefit from currently in the refugee camps, what they still need, and what they hope for their futures. Their strength, bravery and desire to learn and better their lives and the lives of their children is inspiring and encourages us @unicefusa to continue to find new ways to support these amazing human beings during this crisis,” she wrote.
The cause of the refugees is one that is close to Hadid’s heart. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, came to the United States as a refugee before he became a billionaire real estate developer. In January, Hadid and her younger sister, Bella, protested US President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting some Muslim-majority countries.
On Saturday, Hadid visited UNICEF’s child-friendly space in Camp 9 of the Kutupalong Balukhali Refugee Camp. The purpose of the camp, Hadid said, is to “let kids be kids.”
“As well as psychosocial work to help them get through trauma through activities like art, they also can play sports, learn music, and learn to read and draw (some for the first time in their lives). Separate from educational spaces, the importance of these spaces is huge due to the fact that refugee children can spend a majority of the day working, usually collecting firewood from miles away so their families can cook, taking care of siblings, helping around the house etc., and here they can just focus on having fun,” she wrote.
The model also visited the UNICEF Learning Center in the Shamlapur Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar.

