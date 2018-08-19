LONDON: A senior Iranian diplomat urged OPEC’s secretary general to keep the group away from the political agenda of some members and said none should be allowed to take over another’s share of its oil exports, Tehran’s oil ministry news agency said on Sunday.
“No country is allowed to take over the share of other members for production and exports of oil under any circumstance, and the OPEC Ministerial Conference has not issued any license for such actions,” SHANA quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations was quoted as saying.
Iran has asked OPEC to support it against new US sanctions and signalled it is not yet in agreement with Saudi Arabia’s views on the possible need to increase global oil supplies.
Iran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports -SHANA
Iran says no OPEC member can take over its share of oil exports -SHANA
- Senior Iranian diplomat urges OPEC’s secretary general to keep the group away from the political agenda of some members
- Iran has asked OPEC to support it against new US sanctions
LONDON: A senior Iranian diplomat urged OPEC’s secretary general to keep the group away from the political agenda of some members and said none should be allowed to take over another’s share of its oil exports, Tehran’s oil ministry news agency said on Sunday.
Iraq’s Basra Oil, Chevron agree to implement MOU to develop oil fields
- Executives from the two companies have signed an agreement which outlines a program to develop the fields
- The MOU provides for Chevron to conduct surveys and studies on oil sites and installations
DUBAI: Iraq’s state-run Basra Oil Company and Chevron agreed to begin implementing a memorandum of understanding to develop fields in the south of the country, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Sunday.
Executives from the two companies have signed an agreement which outlines a program to develop the fields, which includes studies to survey the reservoirs and extraction operations, said a statement posted on the oil ministry’s website.
Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Al-Luaibi announced in June that Basra Oil and another state-run company, Dhi Qar Oil, signed an MOU with Chevron.
The MOU provides for Chevron to conduct surveys and studies on oil sites and installations and help the two Iraqi companies to improve their technical, administrative and financial performance.