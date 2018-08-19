Ever wondered how they clean the floor around the Kaaba during Hajj? Quickly

You are here

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims will circumambulate the Kaaba during Hajj, so how do they clean it? (AFP)
  • Hundreds of thousands of people walk around the Kaaba during Hajj
  • The process of cleaning the floor is a well rehearsed task that takes minutes
DUBAI: With millions of people currently attending Makkah as they perform the Hajj pilgrimage, which includes circumambulating the Kaaba, it is no wonder that things need to be cleaned.

This sped-up video footage, that has been shared on social media, shows how teams of cleaners enter the Mataf (the circumambulation area around the Kaaba), while a line of security stop the pilgrims entering the area which is being cleaned with a long line of rope.  

The process is well rehearsed, so the teams of cleaners take little time to ensure the area is ready in a short time, so that pilgrims can continue.

Here’s the video:

 

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia pilgrimage

  • Thousands of electric vehicles will be on hand for people unable to walk far
  • A team of maintenance staff has also been employed to ensure the vehicles remain in working order
DUBAI: A fleet of 700 electric vehicles and hundreds of wheelchairs have been provided by the Saudi Department of Mobility Services at the Grand Mosque to help elderly and disabled pilgrims perform Hajj, state news agency SPA reported.

The electric vehicles are being maintained by a special team of staff, including supervisors, technicians and administrators.

Meanwhile the General Presidency of the two holy mosques has launched the “umbrella for every pilgrim” program.

The umbrellas are being distributed to protect people from the Saudi sun.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Saudi Arabia

