New Hyundai Kona arrives in Mideast, Africa

Hyundai’s premium subcompact SUV — the new Kona — has officially arrived in Middle East and Africa markets, with the brand targeting young, fashion-conscious drivers pursuing an active, fast-paced lifestyle. The carmaker believes the model will have a particularly strong appeal to young women, holding the regional launch in Saudi Arabia to celebrate the fact that women in the Kingdom are now, for the first time, taking their place in the driver’s seat.
Kona is named after an iconic coastal area of Hawaii, famous among thrill-seeking travelers. “That energy is reflected in the innovative, passionate and dynamic image of the new Hyundai, strengthening the brand’s SUV heritage,” the company said.
“With Kona, we are reaching out to customers who place great importance on design and technology, and who want the newest and best — they want to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East. “Kona is a lifestyle statement, expanding our extremely successful SUV range in an exciting new direction, while also ensuring that we offer excellent value to our customers. It’s a unique proposition that will resonate strongly with younger drivers, and we believe the Kona will be a very strong seller among young female drivers.”
Recognizing the Kona’s strong appeal to style-conscious young women, Hyundai chose Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as the regional launch venue for the new model, and Saudi Arabia will also be the first market in the region to receive shipments of the Kona to showrooms. Hyundai will offer a special “Saudi ladies’ edition,” with options including an “abaya alert” function — warning if an abaya is likely to be trapped by a closing door — among other extra features.
The Kona’s front is expressive, characterized by the Cascading Grille, the company’s family identity. Optional 18-inch alloy wheels further contribute to the bold character of the car. The two-tone roof and the wide choice of exterior colors offer a high degree of personalization for buyers.
The interior design reflects the exterior theme. Customers can personalize the interior of the Kona with three colors: Orange, Lime and Red. The floating navigation touchscreen, in its ergonomic position, allows drivers to stay tuned to the traffic ahead at all times.
Hyundai’s new Kona features a head-up display which projects relevant driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight. The Display Audio allows passengers to mirror their smartphone’s content onto the system’s 7-inch display via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, where available. An optional 8-inch infotainment system integrates navigation, media and connectivity features.
Saudi teams shine in Schneider Electric’s competition
Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation operating in more than 100 countries, has announced the qualification of four teams from Saudi Arabia out of 10 teams from the Middle East and Africa for the final round of the 2018 Go Green in the City competition, which brings together college students from all corners of the world.
Marketing Excellence Director of the Middle East and Africa at Schneider Electric, Nora Al-Shiha, said that the achievement of the qualified teams from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East represents an advancement in the perceptions of college graduates toward environmental sustainability. She said it confirms the interactive ability of female Saudi graduates to work in teams that care about environmental safety and implement creative projects that promote the value of green initiatives in developed communities.
Al-Shiha noted that the participation of the Saudi teams is consistent with Schneider Electric’s objectives, as the Go Green in the City competition supports the use of creative ideas and the utilization of human resources to find solutions for smart cities and the economics of a green, sustainable environment.
According to Al-Shiha, the qualified teams will acquire training, guidance and early career counseling, which will shed light on young national talents and give them the opportunity to prove their abilities. The competition will grant the winners a variety of sponsorship, networking, and travel prospects, as well as job opportunities at Schneider Electric.
She added that in its eighth year, the global competition has become a major event for many educational institutions and college students around the world. Go Green in the City comes within the framework of Schneider Electric’s efforts to raise the levels of innovation and creativity among young men and women around the world, revolutionize new methods for handling different challenges, and reach solutions that make our planet more vital and sustainable.
The competition also aims to activate Schneider Electric’s contribution to the development boom sought by the Kingdom’s leadership, in addition to fulfilling the objectives of the National Transformation Program in accordance with the ambitious Vision 2030.
Raghad Al-Sulami, who is a member of the “Touk” team, praised Schneider Electric for giving her the chance to become a part of this global event, and for encouraging the four teams to showcase their creative skills. She pointed out that the chance of her team winning the grand prize is promising as they currently hold second place in the Middle East and North Africa.
Schneider Electric’s approach is in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership to support Saudi women and empower them in all fields. The Saudi woman has become an active component alongside the Saudi man, now contributing to all types of businesses and events in the Kingdom.