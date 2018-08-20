August 20: The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that many Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have ruled out the chances of any reconciliation with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the upcoming presidential election where reportedly the latter has decided to pitch Aitzaz Ahsan against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arif Alvi for the office of president. Senator Mushahidullah Khan in fact went on to suggest the PPP to openly join hands with the PTI rather that fooling the PML-N and the people of Pakistan.
The Express Tribune: PML-N, once bitten, twice shy, to not rely on PPP’s support
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
