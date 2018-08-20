The Express Tribune: PML-N, once bitten, twice shy, to not rely on PPP’s support

August 20: The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that many Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have ruled out the chances of any reconciliation with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the upcoming presidential election where reportedly the latter has decided to pitch Aitzaz Ahsan against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arif Alvi for the office of president. Senator Mushahidullah Khan in fact went on to suggest the PPP to openly join hands with the PTI rather that fooling the PML-N and the people of Pakistan.

