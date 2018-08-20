Dawn: Pompeo to hold talks with Imran next month

August 20: Dawn report by Anwar Iqbal states that US Sec­retary of State Michael Pompeo is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September for consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team on issues of mutual interests, diplomatic and official sources told Dawn. Mr Pompeo, who is expected in Islamabad on Sept 5, will likely be the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected prime minister, who took the oath of his office on Saturday.

