The News: Pak, India militaries to take part in SCO’s anti-terror drill

August 20: The News states that Militaries of Pakistan and India will be part of a mega anti-terror drill in Russia next week, which is being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) with an aim to expand cooperation among the member countries to deal with terrorism and extremism. The exercise is scheduled to take place from August 20-29 at Chelyabinsk city in west central Russia, official sources said here on Sunday.

