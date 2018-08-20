August 20: The News states that Militaries of Pakistan and India will be part of a mega anti-terror drill in Russia next week, which is being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) with an aim to expand cooperation among the member countries to deal with terrorism and extremism. The exercise is scheduled to take place from August 20-29 at Chelyabinsk city in west central Russia, official sources said here on Sunday.
The News: Pak, India militaries to take part in SCO’s anti-terror drill
Updated 32 min 52 sec ago
0
The News: Pak, India militaries to take part in SCO’s anti-terror drill
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.