Yemeni army takes control of strategic mountains in Al-Malagim front

Yemeni troops have made significant advances against the Houthi militia. (AFP)
  • Yemeni troops advance into strategically important areas captured from Houthi militia
  • Houthis suffer heavy casualties, while many others are injured or taken prisoner
JEDDAH: The Yemeni National Army, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, took full control on Monday, of the most important mountains in the strategic Al-Bayad mountain range in Al-Malagim front east of Al-Bayda governorate, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Lieut. Col. Abdul Wahab Buhaibeh, assistant commander of Yemeni forces in Bihan, confirmed that the army has reestablished control over the most important mountains in the strategic Al-Bayad mountain range after clashing with the Houthi militia and causing them heavy losses.

In a press statement published by the Yemeni armed forces’ website, 26Sep.Net, Buhaibeh said: “The army has taken control of approximately 18 square kilometers of the Al-Malagim front as well as the strategic Dhahr Al-Bayad junction.”

He said the Houthi militia suffered heavy losses during the two-day clashes, including more than 26 deaths, dozens of injured militants, and a number of prisoners. The Yemeni army also seized the combat vehicles and machines used by the Houthi militia.

The Yemeni National Army forces launched last Saturday a large-scale military operation to fully liberate Al-Malagim district and, until today, managed to advance approximately 60 kilometers after controlling Al-Fadhatain mountains, Al-Qard, Al-Ashar district, Al-Kibar mountains, and large parts of the Al-Bayad mountain range.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthis

  • ‘Iran relies mainly on its own capabilities to overcome America’s new sanctions’
  • The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran in August
ANKARA: Iran said on Monday that Europe should accelerate its efforts to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that was abandoned by US President Donald Trump in May, Iranian state TV reported.
“Europeans and other signatories of the deal (China and Russia) have been trying to save the deal ... but the process has been slow. It should be accelerated,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told a weekly news conference broadcast live on state TV.
“Iran relies mainly on its own capabilities to overcome America’s new sanctions.”
European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal since US withdrawal from the deal, which Trump said was “deeply flawed.”
The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran in August, targeting Iran’s trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchases of US dollars and its car industry.

Topics: nuclear iran sanctions Iran US Europe EU

