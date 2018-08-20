The Express Tribune: CJP to jet off to Europe on dam mission

August 20: The Express Tribune states that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has accepted an invitation from the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis to visit the United Kingdom and European countries to speak to the overseas Pakistanis to generate awareness on the crucial issue of water scarcity and building new dams for which funds could be raised through the expatriates. The top judge was speaking to the Executive Director of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis Arif Anis after delivering the landmark judgement on Friday through which the Supreme Court permitted Pakistanis residing abroad to cast vote in the upcoming by-polls.
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
