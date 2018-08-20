Pakistan’s new federal cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s newly instated federal cabinet took oath on Monday in a simple, yet elegant ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to sixteen of the twenty-one members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new federal cabinet.
The newly elected premier, Imran Khan, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, other leaders of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and notable political and social personalities were also in attendance.
In addition to the 21 ministers, Khan’s federal cabinet comprises of five advisors selected to guide him in his endeavor to bring sweeping reforms across the country and build a welfare state.
The advisory body notables are Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Advisor on Establishment; Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce, Textile and Industry; Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Institutional Reforms and Austerity; Amin Aslam, Climate Change; and Babar Awan, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.
The PM has retained several key ministerial portfolios to ensure his commitments made to the nation in his inaugural speech on Sunday bears fruition.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position he has previously served during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) administration.
Finance Ministry portfolio has been entrusted to Asad Umar, a highly successful business executive while the ruling party’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry will head the ministry of information and broadcasting.
Human Rights portfolio has been given to Khan’s staunch loyalist Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ministry of Petroleum to Ghulam Sarwar, and Ministry of Defense to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.
Harvard graduate and veteran politician Shafqat Mehmood will spearhead federal education and professional training in addition to national history and literary heritage division portfolio.
Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar is minister of water resources, Amir Mehmood Kiyani has been given national health services, regulations and coordination, while coalition partners have also been accommodated at ministerial positions.
Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is allocated to Noorul Haq Qadri, inter provincial coordination to Dr. Femhimda Mirza, railways to Sheikh Rashid, law and justice to Farogh Naseem, states and frontier to Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, information technology and telecommunication to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and defense production to Zubaida Jalal.
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired his first federal cabinet meeting mid-day following the oath taking ceremony, according to the PM office.