You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s new federal cabinet sworn in
﻿

Pakistan’s new federal cabinet sworn in

1 / 2
President Mamnoon Hussain administering the oath of the office to Federal Cabinet at President House on August 20, 2018. (Photo by PID)
2 / 2
Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was also present when President Mamnoon Hussain was administering the oath of the office to Federal Cabinet at President House on August 20, 2018. (Photo by PID)
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

Pakistan’s new federal cabinet sworn in

  • President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to 16 of the 21 members in the new cabinet on Monday
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet comprises of 21 ministers and five advisers to guide him in his endeavor to bring sweeping reforms
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s newly instated federal cabinet took oath on Monday in a simple, yet elegant ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad. 

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to sixteen of the twenty-one members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new federal cabinet. 

The newly elected premier, Imran Khan, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, other leaders of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and notable political and social personalities were also in attendance. 

In addition to the 21 ministers, Khan’s federal cabinet comprises of five advisors selected to guide him in his endeavor to bring sweeping reforms across the country and build a welfare state. 

The advisory body notables are Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Advisor on Establishment; Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce, Textile and Industry; Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Institutional Reforms and Austerity; Amin Aslam, Climate Change; and Babar Awan, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.

The PM has retained several key ministerial portfolios to ensure his commitments made to the nation in his inaugural speech on Sunday bears fruition. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position he has previously served during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) administration.

Finance Ministry portfolio has been entrusted to Asad Umar, a highly successful business executive while the ruling party’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry will head the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Human Rights portfolio has been given to Khan’s staunch loyalist Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ministry of Petroleum to Ghulam Sarwar, and Ministry of Defense to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Harvard graduate and veteran politician Shafqat Mehmood will spearhead federal education and professional training in addition to national history and literary heritage division portfolio.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar is minister of water resources, Amir Mehmood Kiyani has been given national health services, regulations and coordination, while coalition partners have also been accommodated at ministerial positions.

Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is allocated to Noorul Haq Qadri, inter provincial coordination to Dr. Femhimda Mirza, railways to Sheikh Rashid, law and justice to Farogh Naseem, states and frontier to Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, information technology and telecommunication to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and defense production to Zubaida Jalal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired his first federal cabinet meeting mid-day following the oath taking ceremony, according to the PM office.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan

Related

0
Pakistan
Imran Khan lays out national reforms agenda, hopes to make Pakistan a welfare state
0
World
Usman Buzdar becomes Punjab chief minister

Hundreds of South Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones

Updated 20 August 2018
Reuters
0

Hundreds of South Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to the latest round of reunions during their first summit in April
  • The limited number of reunions cannot meet the demands of divided family members, who are now mostly in their 80s and 90s
Updated 20 August 2018
Reuters
0

SEOUL, South Korea: About 200 South Koreans and their family members prepared to cross into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War.
The weeklong event at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort comes as the rival Koreas boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve a standoff over North Korea’s drive for a nuclear weapons program that can reliably target the continental United States.
The temporary reunions are highly emotional because most of those taking part are elderly people eager to see their loved ones once more before they die. Most of these families were driven apart during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula still in a technical state of war.
Buses carrying the elderly South Koreans attending this week’s reunions arrived at a border immigration office Monday morning. Red Cross workers wearing yellow vests waved at them. Some were in wheelchairs and others were aided by workers as they got off the buses and moved to the South Korean immigration office in the eastern border town of Goseong. After undergoing immigration checks, they were to cross the border by buses and travel to Diamond Mountain.
Past reunions have produced powerful images of elderly Koreans crying, embracing and caressing each other. Nearly 20,000 people have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions held between the countries since 2000. Another 3,700 exchanged video messages with their North Korean relatives under a short-lived program from 2005 to 2007. No one has had a second chance to see their relatives.
According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry, 197 separated South Koreans and their family members will take part in the first round of reunions that run from Monday to Wednesday. Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from Friday to Sunday.
South Korea will also send dozens of medical and emergency staff to Diamond Mountain to prepare for potential health problems considering the large number of elderly participants.
Many of the South Korean participants are war refugees born in North Korea who will be meeting their siblings or the infant children they left behind, many of them now into their 70s.
Park Hong-seo, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran from the southern city of Daegu, said he always wondered whether he’d faced his older brother in battle.
After graduating from a Seoul university, Park’s brother settled in the North Korean coastal town of Wonsan as a dentist in 1946. After the war broke out, Park was told by a co-worker that his brother refused to flee to the South because he had a family in the North and was a surgeon in the North Korean army.
Park fought for the South as a student soldier and was among the allied troops who took over Wonsan in October 1950. The US-led forces advanced farther north in the following weeks before being driven back by a mass of Chinese forces after Beijing intervened in the conflict.
Park learned that his brother died in 1984. At Diamond Mountain, he will meet his North Korean nephew and niece, who are 74 and 69, respectively.
“I want to ask them what his dying wish was and what he said about me,” Park said in a telephone interview last week. “I wonder whether there’s a chance he saw me when I was in Wonsan.”
During the three years since the reunions were last held, the North tested three nuclear weapons and multiple missiles that demonstrated a potential of striking the continental United States.
North Korea has shifted to diplomacy in recent months. Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a son of North Korean war refugees, agreed to resume the reunions during the first of their two summits this year in April.
South Korea sees the separated families as the largest humanitarian issue created by the war, which killed and injured millions and cemented the division of the Korean Peninsula into the North and South. The ministry estimates there are currently about 600,000 to 700,000 South Koreans with immediate or extended relatives in North Korea.
But Seoul has failed to persuade Pyongyang to accept its long-standing call for more frequent reunions with more participants.
The limited number of reunions cannot meet the demands of divided family members, who are now mostly in their 80s and 90s, South Korean officials say. More than 75,000 of the 132,000 South Koreans who have applied to participate in reunions have died, according to the Seoul ministry.
Analysts say North Korea sees the reunions as an important bargaining chip with the South, and doesn’t want them expanded because they give its people better awareness of the outside world. While South Korea uses a computerized lottery to pick participants for the reunions, North Korea is believed to choose based on loyalty to its authoritarian leadership.

Topics: Korea reunions North Korea South Korea Diplomacy

Related

0
World
‘Dream or reality?’ Koreans to meet after decades apart
0
World
North Korea urges Trump to be ‘bold’ on denuclearization

Latest updates

France’s Total has officially left Iran: oil minister
0
Yemeni army takes control of strategic mountains in Al-Malagim front
0
Hot air balloons take flight over Austria for world championship
0
Indian ride-hailing firm Ola starts operations in Britain
0
More than 2.3 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.