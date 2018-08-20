Dawn: Buzdar wins race against Hamza for Punjab CM

August 20: Dawn report by Mansoor Malik states that three votes — two by independent MPAs and one by the lone member of the Rah-i-Haq party — helped the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) attain simple majority and get its candidate Usman Buzdar elected as chief minister in the first session of the 17th Punjab Assembly on Sunday. Mr Buzdar secured 186 votes, the number required for simple majority, in the 371-member house, while his rival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hamza Shahbaz, could get 159 votes.
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
