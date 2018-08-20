Dawn: Buzdar wins race against Hamza for Punjab CM

August 20: Dawn report by Mansoor Malik states that three votes — two by independent MPAs and one by the lone member of the Rah-i-Haq party — helped the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) attain simple majority and get its candidate Usman Buzdar elected as chief minister in the first session of the 17th Punjab Assembly on Sunday. Mr Buzdar secured 186 votes, the number required for simple majority, in the 371-member house, while his rival, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hamza Shahbaz, could get 159 votes.

