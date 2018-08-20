August 20: Dawn report by Amir Wasim states that cracks in the alliance of opposition parties have further widened following a unilateral decision by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to nominate senior party leader and legal wizard Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate for the post of president of the country.
Dawn: Aitzaz’s ‘unilateral’ nomination further divides opposition
Updated 20 August 2018
0
Dawn: Aitzaz’s ‘unilateral’ nomination further divides opposition
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.