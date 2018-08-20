You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan welcomes Kabul’s Eid cease-fire announcement
﻿

Pakistan welcomes Kabul’s Eid cease-fire announcement

In this file photo taken on August 1, 2018 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers search vehicles at a checkpoint in Jalalabad. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared a provisional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban in a televised broadcast on August 19, but said the truce would hold only if the insurgents reciprocated. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Pakistan welcomes Kabul’s Eid cease-fire announcement

  • Pakistan government urged all stakeholders to honor the Muslim holy festival of Eidul Adha and halt hostilities for an extended period of time
  • Islamabad fully supports all efforts contributing to achieve durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan, the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated
Updated 20 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the Afghan government’s announcement of a conditional cease-fire during the upcoming holy Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.
The cease-fire, which starts on Monday, will be in place until Nov. 21 “provided the Taliban reciprocate,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday.
“We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace, and we urge them to get ready for peace talks based on Islamic values and principles.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad “fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

The announcement carries “even greater significance” because it coincides with Afghanistan’s 99th Independence Day, the ministry added.
Pakistan urged all stakeholders to honor Eid Al-Adha and halt hostilities for a longer period of time.
“This would allow the people of Afghanistan to celebrate the great Abrahamic tradition in comfort and peace,” and “create an environment of enduring peace and stability,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes and prayers from his people to their Afghan brothers and sisters on their Independence Day.
“We pray that this auspicious moment marks the dawn of a new era that will usher the Afghan nation towards lasting peace and stability under your visionary leadership through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process,” Khan wrote in a letter to Ghani. 
“Pakistan firmly stands with Afghanistan in all its endeavours to end the decades-old violence and instability that has affected the region,” Khan added.
“I look forward to sustained high-level engagement with your government, both to promote peace and stability, as well as to create a conducive environment for long-term economic development and prosperity of our two nations.”

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan Kabul Ceasefire eid al-adha

Related

0
World
Afghan Taliban considering Eid holiday ceasefire
0
World
Taliban, Afghan forces hug, take selfies as ceasefire holds

Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet is sworn in, Imran Khan pledges change

Updated 20 August 2018
AP
0

Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet is sworn in, Imran Khan pledges change

  • President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to 16 federal ministers in Islamabad
  • Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appointed five advisers to his Cabinet
Updated 20 August 2018
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet was sworn in Monday, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to cut government spending, end corruption and repatriate public funds.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to 16 federal ministers in Islamabad. Separately, Khan has also appointed five advisers to his Cabinet.
Khan, whose populist party won most parliament seats in the July 25 elections but fell short of a majority, forcing it to form a coalition, took the oath of office on Saturday as Pakistan’s 22nd premier. He campaigned on promises of rooting out endemic corruption and breaking powerful landowners’ monopoly on political power.
“I want to see Pakistan a great country” with social services for the poor, Khan said.
Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said after taking his oath of office that he is aware of foreign policy challenges ahead. Foreign policy, he said, will be revised and set on the correct path, in the “interest of Pakistan.”
Qureshi said he would reach out to counterparts in the region and focus on key issues of critical importance to Pakistan.
“Pakistan needs a peaceful and stabilized Afghanistan; our future is linked to peace in Afghanistan” Qureshi said. He said he wants to visit Kabul soon with a message that “we have to help and support each other and have to look for solutions of each other’s problems.”
Both neighboring India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and cannot afford any adventure, he said. “We have long standing, complex problems and have no option but to start a dialogue.”
He welcomed that Indian Prime Minister Modi in a congratulatory message to Khan expressed desire for talks.
As for ties with the United States, Qureshi said Pakistan wants bilateral relations based on respect and trust.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to make a stop in Islamabad on his way to India and Afghanistan in the first week of September.
“There is a trust deficit in our relations from both sides and we have to bridge it” Qureshi said of US and Pakistan. “In meetings with the US secretary of state, I will boldly apprise him of our aspirations.”

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

Related

0 video
World
Fiery Khan sworn in as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan
0
World
Imran Khan elected prime minister of Pakistan

Latest updates

Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet is sworn in, Imran Khan pledges change
0
France’s Total has officially left Iran: oil minister
0
Yemeni army takes control of strategic mountains in Al-Malagim front
0
Hot air balloons take flight over Austria for world championship
0
Indian ride-hailing firm Ola starts operations in Britain
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.