Pakistan welcomes Kabul’s Eid cease-fire announcement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday welcomed the Afghan government’s announcement of a conditional cease-fire during the upcoming holy Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha.

The cease-fire, which starts on Monday, will be in place until Nov. 21 “provided the Taliban reciprocate,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday.

“We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace, and we urge them to get ready for peace talks based on Islamic values and principles.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad “fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”



....we announce a ceasefire that would take effect from tomorrow, Monday, the day of Arafa, till the day of the birth of the prophet (PBUH) i.e., Milad-un-Nabi, provided that the Taliban reciprocate. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 19, 2018

We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long lasting and real peace, and we urge them to get ready for peace-talks based on Islamic values and principles. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 19, 2018

The Afghan government has removed all obstacles for a long lasting peace through these unprecedented steps. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 19, 2018

The announcement carries “even greater significance” because it coincides with Afghanistan’s 99th Independence Day, the ministry added.Pakistan urged all stakeholders to honor Eid Al-Adha and halt hostilities for a longer period of time.“This would allow the people of Afghanistan to celebrate the great Abrahamic tradition in comfort and peace,” and “create an environment of enduring peace and stability,” the ministry said.Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes and prayers from his people to their Afghan brothers and sisters on their Independence Day.“We pray that this auspicious moment marks the dawn of a new era that will usher the Afghan nation towards lasting peace and stability under your visionary leadership through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process,” Khan wrote in a letter to Ghani.“Pakistan firmly stands with Afghanistan in all its endeavours to end the decades-old violence and instability that has affected the region,” Khan added.“I look forward to sustained high-level engagement with your government, both to promote peace and stability, as well as to create a conducive environment for long-term economic development and prosperity of our two nations.”