JEDDAH: Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows a thing or two about mixing work with fun as the Bollywood beauty took along her friends on a short getaway trip to Dubai over the weekend, where she attended a promotional event.
Kapoor was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor, best friend Amrita Arora, makeup artist Mallika Bhat and Kapoor’s manager Poonam Damania on the trip. The girl gang went out for partying and shopping, pictures of which were duly posted on Instagram by Arora and Karisma.
“Outta here, ciao,” wrote Arora with a photo of the girl squad at the airport, while Karisma shared a few more clicks in her Instagram story.
Kapoor, who attended the launch of Emcer Tiles’s Eslab wall tile on Sunday, wore an olive green satin top and pants from designer Atsu Sekhose’s pre-fall collection for the event. She accessorized her look with large drop hoops by Misho Designs.
After the event, for her night out with the girls, she sported a shiny sling bang that added some shine to her otherwise understated look. Karisma, Damania, Bhat and Arora, meanwhile, all sported black.
On Monday, the 37-year-old star was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with Karisma from Dubai. Choosing comfortable yet stylish outfits for traveling, Kareena sported a white sweatshirt with blue pants, while the elder sister chose a flashy pink top paired with black pants.
Kapoor was last in Dubai earlier this year in April for a photo shoot. She recently walked the runway for Falguni & Shane Peacock at India Fashion Week.
She was last seen in the “Veere Di Wedding,” and will be a part of director Karan Johar’s next film “Takht,” where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
The actress will soon begin shooting “Good News” with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
Kareena Kapoor spends girls weekend in Dubai
Kareena Kapoor spends girls weekend in Dubai
- Kapoor was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor, best friend Amrita Arora, makeup artist Mallika Bhat and manager Poonam Damania
- The actress will soon begin shooting “Good News” with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani
JEDDAH: Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows a thing or two about mixing work with fun as the Bollywood beauty took along her friends on a short getaway trip to Dubai over the weekend, where she attended a promotional event.
Book Review: ‘It’s the thought of Makkah that keeps me alive’
- Paulo Coelho’s novel highlights merchant’s powerful narrative about the pilgrimage
- Coelho has a Guinness World Record for the most translated book by any living author
JEDDAH: One of the famous books that refers to the Islamic pillar of Hajj is “The Alchemist,” a novel by the Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho that has been translated into more than 80 languages and sold more than 30 million copies.
The novel highlights the Hajj dream when a young shepherd, Santiago, working for a crystal shop owner tells his employer about his desire to visit the pyramids, which leaves the latter asking why the young boy was so determined about to see the pyramids.
“You’ve never had dreams of travel,” the shepherd boy tells the shop owner in Tangier, the Moroccan city that used to be a part of Al-Andalus until 1062.
The crystal merchant had never thought of traveling, except for Hajj — traveling to Makkah had long been his dream and only thought.
However, the merchant explains to the boy that he lives by the book of Qur’an, and that Islam has five pillars which are mandatory for Muslims to fulfill.
After explaining the first four pillars, the merchant suddenly stops with tears in his eyes. So the boy asks him about the fifth obligation.
The merchant answers: “Two days ago, you said that I had never dreamed of travel. The fifth obligation of every Muslim is a pilgrimage. We are obligated at least once in our lives to visit the holy city of Makkah.
“When I was young, all I wanted to do was to put together enough money to start this shop. I thought someday I’d be rich, and could visit Makkah.”
The merchant refers to those who pass by his shop on their way to Makkah, and to those pilgrims who have performed Hajj and are proudly showing that off on their house doors.
However, when Santiago asks the merchant why he never made the trip and fulfilled his dream, he answers that if he did, he would no longer have anything to live for.
“Because it’s the thought of Makkah that keeps me alive.
“I’ve already imagined a thousand times crossing the desert, arriving at the Plaza of the Sacred Stone, the seventh time I walk around it before allowing myself to touch it. I’ve already imagined the people who would be at my side, and those in front of me.”
Meanwhile, the merchant’s business grows after he agrees to Santiago’s suggestion to sell tea. The tea becomes popular in the town and the merchant hires more staff.
As a result of the shop’s success, Santiago also becomes rich and decides that it is time for him to leave.
One day he wakes early and tells the merchant about his decision to leave and buy a large flock of sheep.
Santiago encourages the merchant to travel to Makkah. However, the merchant believes that he will not go to Makkah because it is “maktub,” which means “it is written,” as his destiny.
Coelho has a Guinness World Record for the most translated book by any living author.