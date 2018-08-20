Attacks on police in Chechnya injure several soldiers, Daesh propaganda channel claims responsibility

MOSCOW: Armed assailants attacked policemen in various locations in the Russian republic of Chechnya on Monday, the region’s leader said, adding that several officers sustained injuries.

One assailant attempted a suicide bombing but failed, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Two policemen were wounded in the town of Shali, and several traffic police officers sustained injuries in capital Grozny, Kadyrov wrote on his official Telegram social networking account.

“The bandits have been neutralized,” he added.

Kadyrov, who was visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday, said extremist propaganda that “confuses the young men” was to blame for the assaults.

“The situation in Grozny and Chechnya is absolutely calm,” he said.

Police in the North Caucasus region said two men armed with knives attempted to enter the Shali district police department and “inflicted wounds on two police employees on duty” before being shot dead.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks, the SITE monitoring group reported, citing the extremists’ main propaganda agency Amaq.

“Fighters from Daesh attacked Chechen police officers and elements in Grozny and Shali in Mesker-Yurt,” Amaq said, according to SITE. Officials in Russia confirmed that several policemen were injured. No official confirmation of Daesh’s responsibility has been given.

Chechnya’s interior minister Ruslan Alkhanov said the assailants “attempted to destabilize the situation in Chechnya” but have been stopped. He said no officers were killed.