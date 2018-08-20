MOSCOW: Armed assailants attacked policemen in various locations in the Russian republic of Chechnya on Monday, the region’s leader said, adding that several officers sustained injuries.
One assailant attempted a suicide bombing but failed, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said.
Two policemen were wounded in the town of Shali, and several traffic police officers sustained injuries in capital Grozny, Kadyrov wrote on his official Telegram social networking account.
“The bandits have been neutralized,” he added.
Kadyrov, who was visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday, said extremist propaganda that “confuses the young men” was to blame for the assaults.
“The situation in Grozny and Chechnya is absolutely calm,” he said.
Police in the North Caucasus region said two men armed with knives attempted to enter the Shali district police department and “inflicted wounds on two police employees on duty” before being shot dead.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks, the SITE monitoring group reported, citing the extremists’ main propaganda agency Amaq.
“Fighters from Daesh attacked Chechen police officers and elements in Grozny and Shali in Mesker-Yurt,” Amaq said, according to SITE. Officials in Russia confirmed that several policemen were injured. No official confirmation of Daesh’s responsibility has been given.
Chechnya’s interior minister Ruslan Alkhanov said the assailants “attempted to destabilize the situation in Chechnya” but have been stopped. He said no officers were killed.
Attacks on police in Chechnya injure several soldiers, Daesh propaganda channel claims responsibility
Attacks on police in Chechnya injure several soldiers, Daesh propaganda channel claims responsibility
- One assailant attempted a suicide bombing but failed
- Two policemen were wounded in the town of Shali, and several traffic police officers sustained injuries in capital Grozny
MOSCOW: Armed assailants attacked policemen in various locations in the Russian republic of Chechnya on Monday, the region’s leader said, adding that several officers sustained injuries.
At least eight dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
- Eight people lost their lives after a mountain stream suddenly flooded in Italy’s Calabria region
- The eight dead were part of a group of around 15 people walking along Raganello stream in Pollino national park
ROME: At least eight people were killed in southern Italy on Monday when the level of a raging white-water creek in a deep mountain gorge swelled suddenly after heavy rainfall, officials said.
The national civil protection department said 18 people were rescued and six of those were injured in the flash rush of water in the Calabria region.
It was not clear how many people were missing because not all had entered the gorge with official guides and registered.
In some places the Raganello creek, part of the Pollino National Park, is at the bottom of a narrow, one-kilometer-deep gorge in the mountain. Rescue teams used ropes to descend the sides of the mountain to reach the site.
Images on national television showed helmeted mountain rescue squads rushing from the nearest town, Civita, to reach the gorge, a popular tourist attraction in summer.
The most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the provincial capital, Cosenza.
All of the victims were believed to be Italian tourists.