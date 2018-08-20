You are here

Austria FM’s bow to Putin at wedding dance goes viral

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Russian President Vladimir Putin dance during her wedding in Gamlitz, Styria, Austria. (AFP)
  • Putin was one of around 100 guests at Karin Kneissl’s wedding to a businessman in southeastern Austria
  • The opposition has criticized Kneissl, saying the country’s reputation for political neutrality has been damaged
VIENNA: The Austrian foreign minister’s deep bow to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dance at her wedding made waves Monday, causing more furor for the already-controversial visit.
Putin was one of around 100 guests at Karin Kneissl’s wedding to a businessman in southeastern Austria on Saturday.
Since the private visit was announced last week, the opposition has criticized Kneissl, saying the country’s reputation for political neutrality has been damaged. Austria currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency.
Adding to the fire Monday was a screen grab from a video made by the pro-Kremlin RT television network that shows Kneissl, radiant, bending her knees in a deep curtesy bow in front of Putin at the end of a dance with him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a floral bouquet to Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria. (AFP)

The photo was widely published in Austrian media on Monday with headlines such as “Kneissl prostrates on her knees in front of Putin.”
“How unprofessional can a foreign minister be — to produce photos that show you kneeling in front of Putin? Even if it’s just a funny courtesy gesture after a dance, one knows that one should not produce such photos,” left-wing essayist Robert Misik said.
Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), who was also a wedding guest, defended Kneissl, saying she had attended the prestigious Vienna dance school Elmayer and knew her manners as the gesture was a tradition after the dance and Putin in turn bowed.
“Dancing wedding diplomacy with politeness, friendliness and good manners, one can’t represent Austria any better than this!” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Though Kneissl is independent, she was nominated for the foreign minister post by Strache’s FPOe, which since 2016 has had a “cooperation pact” with Putin’s United Russia party.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after talks following the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria. (AP)

 

Thomas Schaefer-Elmayer, head of the Vienna dance school Elmayer, reportedly confirmed that the gesture was done at the end of the dance as “a deep compliment.”
After briefly attending the wedding, Putin was accompanied to the airport by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and then headed to Germany for a planned meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Even before the wedding, Austrian opposition politicians had criticized the invitation to Putin, saying it undermined the country’s claim to be an “honest broker” between Europe and Russia, with the Green party calling for Kneissl’s resignation.
Russia has been accused of seeking to weaken and divide the EU, notably by maintaining links with populist parties in several European countries.

Topics: Karin Kneissl Vladimir Putin Sebastian Kurz

At least eight dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy

  • Eight people lost their lives after a mountain stream suddenly flooded in Italy’s Calabria region
  • The eight dead were part of a group of around 15 people walking along Raganello stream in Pollino national park
ROME: At least eight people were killed in southern Italy on Monday when the level of a raging white-water creek in a deep mountain gorge swelled suddenly after heavy rainfall, officials said.
The national civil protection department said 18 people were rescued and six of those were injured in the flash rush of water in the Calabria region.
It was not clear how many people were missing because not all had entered the gorge with official guides and registered.
In some places the Raganello creek, part of the Pollino National Park, is at the bottom of a narrow, one-kilometer-deep gorge in the mountain. Rescue teams used ropes to descend the sides of the mountain to reach the site.
Images on national television showed helmeted mountain rescue squads rushing from the nearest town, Civita, to reach the gorge, a popular tourist attraction in summer.
The most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the provincial capital, Cosenza.
All of the victims were believed to be Italian tourists. 

Topics: Italy Calabria

