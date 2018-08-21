You are here

Jamarat facilities ready to receive pilgrims for Hajj in Saudi Arabia

The Jamarat facilities in Mina have completed preparations and are waiting to receive the Hajj pilgrims for the ritual stoning of the devil. (SPA)
The Jamarat facilities in Mina have completed preparations and are waiting to receive the Hajj pilgrims for the ritual stoning of the devil. (SPA)
The Jamarat facilities in Mina have completed preparations and are waiting to receive the Hajj pilgrims for the ritual stoning of the devil. (SPA)
The Jamarat facilities in Mina have completed preparations and are waiting to receive the Hajj pilgrims for the ritual stoning of the devil. (SPA)
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
Jamarat facilities ready to receive pilgrims for Hajj in Saudi Arabia

  • Fixed and mobile stairways are located throughout the Jamarat area to facilitate pilgrims’ arrival
  • Saudi Arabia considers it a privilege to expand and improve its services to pilgrims every year
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH:  Jamarat facilities in Mina are fully prepared to receive Hajj pilgrims during the throwing of stones.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs has deployed sunshades, cooling systems, escalators, closed-circuit TV, guidance and awareness-raising signboards and facilities, and information services.

The ministry’s projects include the installation of fixed and mobile cameras along the paths leading to the holy sites to monitor and manage pedestrian movement.

Fixed and mobile stairways are located throughout the Jamarat area to facilitate pilgrims’ arrival.

 

Amenities

Many organizations and entities have provided amenities to help pilgrims on Arafat. Umbrellas have been distributed to provide shade and avoid heat stroke, cold water has been provided to quench pilgrims’ thirst, and food and beverages have been handed out. 

Holy Qur’ans have also been distributed to help pilgrims perform an Islamic ritual that abolishes worshippers’ sins.

Saudi Arabia considers it a privilege to expand and improve its services to pilgrims every year.

 

Live broadcast

The Media Ministry has launched a live broadcast of Hajj rituals on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube.

The ministry has provided 19 channels transmitting in Arabic, English, Urdu, Malay, French and German.

 

Free internet

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) has announced it will provide 1GB free for every pilgrim who uses its prepaid services as a gift to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season. The gift is aimed at facilitating their experience during Hajj on the day of Tarwiya and Arafat.

STC chairman, Nasser bin Sulaiman Al-Nasser, explained that the company’s gift came as a result of instructions from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to all governmental and private bodies related to the service of pilgrims.

 

Educate pilgrims

Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, said the ministry has launched an awareness campaign in six languages — Arabic, English, French, Russian, Chinese and Persian — to educate pilgrims on Hajj regulations, provide them with health advice, and help them follow schedules in order to avoid overcrowding.

The ministry has launched the Manasikana smartphone app to provide pilgrims with services in eight languages, Mashat added.

The app informs pilgrims of grouping and transport plans, helps them find camps, lodgings and companions, and enables them to send reports and complaints to concerned authorities at the ministry.

Baby boy born in Arafat holy site during Hajj

Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
Baby boy born in Arafat holy site during Hajj

Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: A baby boy was born at a holy site in Saudi Arabia while Muslim pilgrims were performing Hajj rituals on Monday.

A Saudi Press Agency report said a Jordanian woman gave birth to the baby at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat .

Arafat, about 20 kilometers southeast of Makkah, is where Muslims performing Hajj go to pray on the ninth day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar for the most important part of the pilgrimage. 

The father named the child "Wadah" after the director of the hospital for his kind care and attention, the report said.

It added that the hospital's medical staff provided medical care for the child and his mother, who are both in good health.

 

