Shooting at London tube station leaves 3 people injured

Underground subway station of Kingsbury, train approaching in London. (Shutterstock photo)
Updated 21 August 2018
Reuters
LONDON: A shooting at London’s Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, police said on Monday night, adding that the shooting is “not terror related.”

“Police and LAS (London Ambulance Service) were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9,” the Met police said in a statement.

The injured people are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

“A crime scene is in place and local roads are closed. There has been no arrest at this early stage,” the statement added.

