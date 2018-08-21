Shaker Group posts efficiency program results

Shaker Group, an importer, manufacturer and distributor of air conditioners and home appliances in Saudi Arabia, has announced results achieved by the company’s ongoing efficiency program. As group sales continue to face pressure — the result of a slowdown in the local construction sector — efficiency initiatives have become a core aspect of the company management’s strategy.
The group’s inventory dropped to SR598 million ($159 million) in Q2 2018, a decrease of 19.6 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. This was driven by a conservative approach to re-ordering and the liquidation of selected items. In addition, trade receivables decreased to SR559 million, a 27.4 percent drop compared to Q2 2017, which was primarily due to a greater emphasis on collection before further sales.
The company has also rationalized employee costs, reducing the total to SR31 million for Q2 2018, as compared to SR38 million in Q2 2017. The company’s debt position has improved on a year-on-year basis, with total loans for Q2 2018 reducing to SR717 million, from SR830 million in Q2 2017 — a decrease of 13.6 percent.
Azzam Saud Almudaiheem, chief executive officer at Shaker Group, said: “Over the last year, we have focused on improving efficiency in all aspects of Shaker Group’s operations. This quarter we have reported lower expenses, which have been driven mainly by reduced employee costs and lower rental payments. Such reductions are the result of headcount optimization measures and rationalization of our outlet footprint, in line with the company’s ongoing efficiency program.”
He added: “We are pleased to see that our strategy is already proving to be effective, and we are continuing to work on initiatives that will increase efficiency and drive sales. In a challenging market environment, we remain focused on improving our margins by operating more efficiently as a business.”
The group has implemented various supply chain initiatives to transform fixed costs of rent and manpower into variable costs, reduce inventory levels by reducing safety stock, and improve freight consolidation opportunities. The company is also implementing Sales & Operation Planning (S&OP), to drive collaboration, focus and alignment across divisions and departments. Typical S&OP results could include a 50-70 percent reduction in planning cycle time, a 15-30 percent improvement in forecast accuracy, a 10-20 percent reduction in excess inventory and a 25 percent reduction in stock non-availability situations. In line with this plan, the group has successfully reduced its warehouses from 21 in 2016, to 13 in 2017, and four in 2018.
Shaker Group posts efficiency program results
Shaker Group posts efficiency program results
PepsiCo. launches region’s first Million Women Mentors chapter
PepsiCo., the global food and beverage company, has launched the region’s first Million Women Mentors chapter in Riyadh. Million Women Mentors is a global movement designed to support the engagement of millions of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) mentors, both male and female, to increase the interest and confidence of girls and women to succeed in STEM programs and careers.
With female representation in the STEM fields still lower than that of their male counterparts, Million Women Mentors (MWM) aims to be a platform to give women early in their careers the boost they need to thrive in their professions and form the future of the society envisioned by Saudi Vision 2030. The pillars of Vision 2030 support a thriving economy in which men and women have the capacity to contribute to the community’s growth and successes.
“Vision 2030 aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30 percent, and encouraging more women into the male-dominated STEM industries will significantly contribute to this goal,” said Satyavrat Pendharkar, general manager and vice president, Saudi Snacks Foods Ltd, PepsiCo. Saudi Arabia. “PepsiCo. has a global commitment to empowering communities, as well as to creating equal opportunities for anyone to succeed within our company. By deploying the principles of our Performance with Purpose philosophy here in the Kingdom, we hope to provide women with the backing they need to be confident when entering STEM careers.”
MWM started in 2014 and had more than 2 million mentor commitments by 2018 with a goal of reaching 3 million by 2020. The new chapter in Riyadh is the first in the MENA region, with 12 mentors and mentees signed up so far across the fields of supply chain, information technology, research and development, and finance. New mentees will be enrolled into the annual program each year.
Within the coming five years, PepsiCo. aims to have at least two of the program participants in leadership positions.
“PepsiCo. walks the talk when it comes to providing women with opportunities to thrive within the company,” said Delel Chaabouni, chief information officer, PepsiCo. Middle East and North Africa. “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to launch this important initiative in Saudi Arabia. As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, I have first-hand experience in forging a career within a STEM sector, and believe that MWM has the potential to give women the boost of confidence they need to realize they can achieve success in whatever industry they want.”
With female representation in the STEM fields still lower than that of their male counterparts, Million Women Mentors (MWM) aims to be a platform to give women early in their careers the boost they need to thrive in their professions and form the future of the society envisioned by Saudi Vision 2030. The pillars of Vision 2030 support a thriving economy in which men and women have the capacity to contribute to the community’s growth and successes.
“Vision 2030 aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30 percent, and encouraging more women into the male-dominated STEM industries will significantly contribute to this goal,” said Satyavrat Pendharkar, general manager and vice president, Saudi Snacks Foods Ltd, PepsiCo. Saudi Arabia. “PepsiCo. has a global commitment to empowering communities, as well as to creating equal opportunities for anyone to succeed within our company. By deploying the principles of our Performance with Purpose philosophy here in the Kingdom, we hope to provide women with the backing they need to be confident when entering STEM careers.”
MWM started in 2014 and had more than 2 million mentor commitments by 2018 with a goal of reaching 3 million by 2020. The new chapter in Riyadh is the first in the MENA region, with 12 mentors and mentees signed up so far across the fields of supply chain, information technology, research and development, and finance. New mentees will be enrolled into the annual program each year.
Within the coming five years, PepsiCo. aims to have at least two of the program participants in leadership positions.
“PepsiCo. walks the talk when it comes to providing women with opportunities to thrive within the company,” said Delel Chaabouni, chief information officer, PepsiCo. Middle East and North Africa. “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to launch this important initiative in Saudi Arabia. As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, I have first-hand experience in forging a career within a STEM sector, and believe that MWM has the potential to give women the boost of confidence they need to realize they can achieve success in whatever industry they want.”
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.