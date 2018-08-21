You are here

MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

Post Malone partners with Aerosmith to give a wild-verging-on-bizarre dual performance to close the MTV Video Music Awards. (Reuters)
Updated 21 August 2018
AP
MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

Updated 21 August 2018
AP
0

NEW YORK: With most of music industry’s top acts absent — from Beyonce to Bruno Mars — the MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat, and some of the winners turned heads — for the wrong reasons.

Exhibit A: Camila Cabello beat out Drake, Mars, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Post Malone for artist of the year.

“I can’t believe this is for me,” Cabello said Monday onstage.

Neither can we.

Cabello achieved the unthinkable later in the show when she took home the top prize — video of the year — for “Havana.” Cabello’s song was a No. 1 hit and of the video of the year nominees, “Havana” was the second-most viewed clip behind Drake’s “God’s Plan.” But that’s partly since “Havana” was released last year while the other videos came out this year.

It was the night’s most shocking moment, and MTV seemed to send a message: You’re punished for not showing up and rewarded for attending.

Grande won best pop and Post Malone took home song of the year. Drake, the most successful musician of the last year, didn’t win a single award. Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar were restricted to technical honors like editing, art direction, cinematography and visual effects. And Gambino picked up best direction, choreography and video with a message for his heralded video “This Is America.”

The show hit another low when Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and DJ Khaled won best collaboration for “Dinero” — a song that has peaked at No. 80 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart — besting the record-setting hit “Meant to Be,” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, and Mars and Cardi B’s anthemic “Finesse” remix.

Then there was the Aretha Franklin tribute, a moment Madonna made, well, all about Madonna.

The pop icon rambled and rambled about the early struggles in her career, finally informing the crowd that she sang Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at an audition that became a breakthrough for her.

“None of this would have happened without our lady of soul,” she said. “She led me where I am today ... I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us. ... Love live the queen.” It wasn’t clear if Madonna meant Franklin, or herself.

At least MTV did played a clip of Franklin, who died last week, singing “I Say A Little Prayer.”

The VMAs, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, also lacked oomph with its performances throughout the night: Grande was a bore during “God Is a Woman,” but added some excitement when she was joined by her mother, grandmother and cousin onstage at the end of the performance. Travis Scott, whose album is No. 1 for a second week, had strong energy while onstage, but the performance felt like it belonged more to singer James Blake, who is featured on Scott’s album and performed just as long as Scott during the segment.

There were a few highlights. Maluma, the Colombian singer who was nominated twice in the best Latin category, did have an exciting performance as he danced onstage with gyrating dancers. And Lopez started off slow — Kylie Jenner and Scott’s unamused faces perfectly captured the vibe — but she hit a strong stride when she sang old smashes like “Jenny from the Block,” “I’m Real” — where Ja Rule joined her onstage — and “All I Have,” which showed the skilled dancer’s vocal range.

But Lopez’s speech was more stirring than her performance: She was emotional as she thanked her children and beau Alex Rodriguez onstage when she earned the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.

She was teary-eyed and looked at her “two little angels,” as she called them, and said, “I stand here stronger and better than ever ... so thank you Max and Emme.” She called Rodriguez, who filmed her performance with his phone, “my twin soul.”

“My life is sweeter and better with you in it,” she said.

Cardi B, who gave birth last month, won three awards and said people told her she was “gambling your career” when she decided to become a mother.

“I had the baby, I carried the baby and now I’m still winning awards,” she said.

She also seemed to take aim at Nicki Minaj, who while promoting her new album last week said other musicians have hired fans to listen to their music.

Cardi said she’s been blessed with fans “that you can’t buy,” looking into the camera and shouting an expletive.

Minaj won the first televised award — best hip hop — and checked comedian Tiffany Haddish for dissing girl group Fifth Harmony, now on hiatus.

After congratulating ex-Fifth Harmony member Cabello on her five nominations, Haddish said sarcastically, “Hi Fifth Harmony.” When Minaj accepted an award moments later, she looked to Haddish and said, “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that (chick).” Normani currently has her first hit apart from the group with the Khalid-assisted “Love Lies.”

Minaj, who has been a trending topic this week after she madly tweeted about why her new album debuted at No. 2 behind Travis Scott, also provided the first bleeped moment of the night when she told the audience to listen to her Apple Music radio show this week to hear “who the (expletive) of the day award is going to.”

There was just one political moment, orchestrated when Logic was joined onstage by young immigrants wearing T-shirts that read, “We are all human beings” to protest the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from their parents after they illegally crossed the US-Mexico border. The rapper, best known for the suicide prevention anthem “1-800-273-8255,” wore a T-shirt that read, “(Expletive) the wall.”

There was one posthumous winner: Avicii, who died in April, won for best dance for “Lonely Together” alongside Rita Ora.



THE WINNERS’ LIST
Video of the year: Camila Cabella, “Havana”
Artist of the year: Camila Cabello
Song of the year: “Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best new artist: Cardi B
Best collaboration: “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Best pop: “No Tears Left to Cry,” Ariana Grande
Best hip hop: “Chun-li,” Nicki Minaj
Best Latin: “Mi Gente,” J Balvin and Willy William
Best dance: “Lonely Together,” Avicii featuring Rita Ora
Best rock: “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons
Video with a message: “This is America,” Childish Gambino
Song of summer: ““I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Best art direction: “Ape----,” (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue
Best choreography: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver
Best cinematography: “Ape----,” (The Carters), Benoit Debie
Best direction: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiromurai
Best editing: “Lemon,” (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward
Best visual effects: “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier
Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

Updated 21 August 2018
AP
0

'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

  • The Warner Bros. film has grossed more than $35 million since its August. 15 world debut in Los Angeles
  • The film has drawn criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of Singapore’s ethnic diversity, with some calling it a misrepresentation of the country’s minority race
Updated 21 August 2018
AP
0

SINGAPORE: The craze for “Crazy Rich Asians” is hitting Asia, with a premiere in Singapore followed by openings in several neighboring countries later this week.
Much of the movie was set in this wealthy city-state. The red carpet premiere Tuesday night for the over-the-top romantic comedy was expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd after its box-office bonanza in the US
Directed by John M. Chu, the film was adapted from Singaporean author Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Chinese-American Rachel Chu as she travels with her boyfriend Nick Young to Singapore to meet his family and discovers they are ultra-wealthy.
The movie is drawing a mixed reaction. Admirers of the film say that as the first majority Asian-cast film in over two decades to be released by a major Hollywood studio it upends Hollywood’s usual stereotypes of Asian characters. Critics say it misses a chance to showcase the city’s ethnic diversity.
The $30 million Warner Bros. film has grossed more than $35 million since its Aug. 15 world debut in Los Angeles and came out tops with its release in US theaters over the weekend.
That surpassed expectations, said Fiona Xie, who plays the starlet Kitty Pong as one of 12 Singapore-based members of its cast. It’s “liberating to just be part of a powerful positive movement,” she told The Associated Press.
“As an Asian actor, I think it’s great, and a step in the right direction,” Nat Ho, who plays a small role in the film, told The AP.
The film has drawn criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of Singapore’s ethnic diversity, with some calling it a misrepresentation of the country’s minority races. Even though a majority of its residents are Chinese, a quarter of its population are Malay, Indian, or Eurasians, with many migrant workers from surrounding countries like Bangladesh or the Philippines.
“There’s this whole notion of the movie being a triumph for representation, which is very problematic. The only Indians and Malays you see are servants,” said Nicholas Yong, a Singaporean journalist and author who saw the movie before its Singapore premiere.
Even though its glamorous depiction of Singapore could give its tourism a boost, it was not entirely welcomed.
“To us, ‘Crazy Rich’ should not just be about the opulence and luxury showcased in the film, but Singapore’s actual richness in terms of our diversity,” said Singapore Tourism Board’s spokesperson Lynette Pang.
While the country has enjoyed economic progress, the wealth gap in the city is widening, and the super rich with their extravagant lifestyle are a tiny, privileged minority.
Writing in the South China Morning Post of Hong Kong, which has more than its share of tycoons and elite wealthy families, commentator Alex Lo said he enjoyed the film with “guilty pleasure.”
“But amusement aside, it strikes me the whole purpose of the film exercise is to glamorize and legitimize the super-rich in Asia, many of whom are ethnic Chinese in real life,” he said.
“Should we, as the audience and hoi polloi, be tantalized and awed by the display of mega wealth, which has been described, by most accounts, as accurate. Or should we rather be repelled?”

