You are here

  • Home
  • Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul
﻿

Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

Afghan policemen arrive at the site of an earlier suicide bomb blast in Kabul on Wednesday, August 15. (Reuters)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

  • A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city
  • Rockets landed at a time when President Ashraf Ghani was speaking during at an Eid prayer ceremony
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: Several explosions were heard in the diplomatic district of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties, Reuters witnesses and a security official said.

A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city, and some fell near the presidential palace, around embassy compounds and government buildings

Rockets landed at a time when President Ashraf Ghani was speaking during at an Eid prayer ceremony, two days after he declared a “conditional cease-fire” with the Taliban.

But the Taliban insurgents, according to two senior commanders, have rejected the three-month cease-fire offer and vowed to continue its attacks against the government and its foreign allies.

“There are groups that continue the violence and with firing of rockets they cannot stop the people of Afghanistan’s development,” Ghani said in response to rocket attacks.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday cease-fire with Taliban
0
World
Taliban’s Ghazni assault sparks new Pak-Afghan tensions

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Updated 21 August 2018
AP
0

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

  • The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election
  • The company is offering free cybersecurity protection to all US political candidates, campaigns and other political organizations
Updated 21 August 2018
AP
0

Microsoft said Tuesday it has uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting US political groups ahead of the midterm elections.
The company said that a hacking group tied to the Russian government created fake Internet domains that appeared to spoof two American conservative organizations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute. Three other fake domains were designed to look as if they belonged to the US Senate.
Microsoft didn’t offer any further description of the fake sites.
The revelation came just weeks after a similar Microsoft discovery led Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who is running for re-election, to reveal that Russian hackers tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network.
The hacking attempts mirror similar Russian attacks ahead of the 2016 election, which US intelligence officials have said were focused on helping to elect Republican Donald Trump to the presidency by hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
This time, more than helping one political party over another, “this activity is most fundamentally focused on disrupting democracy,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer, said in an interview this week.
Smith said there is no sign the hackers were successful in persuading anyone to click on the fake websites, which could have exposed a target victim to computer infiltration, hidden surveillance and data theft. Both conservative think tanks said they have tried to be vigilant about “spear-phishing” email attacks because their global pro-democracy work has frequently drawn the ire of authoritarian governments.
“We’re glad that our work is attracting the attention of bad actors,” said Hudson Institute spokesman David Tell. “It means we’re having an effect, presumably.”
The International Republican Institute is led by a board that includes six Republican senators, and one prominent Russia critic and Senate hopeful, Mitt Romney, who is running for a Utah seat this fall.
Microsoft calls the hacking group Strontium; others call it Fancy Bear or APT28. An indictment from US special counsel Robert Mueller has tied it to Russian’s main intelligence agency, known as the GRU, and to the 2016 email hacking of both the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.
“We have no doubt in our minds” who is responsible, Smith said.
Microsoft has waged a legal battle with Strontium since suing it in a Virginia federal court in summer 2016. The company obtained court approval last year allowing it to seize certain fake domains created by the group. It has so far used the courts to shut down 84 fake websites created by the group, including the most recent six announced Tuesday.
Microsoft has argued in court that by setting up fake but realistic-looking domains, the hackers were misusing Microsoft trademarks and services to hack into targeted computer networks, install malware and steal sensitive emails and other data.
Smith also announced Tuesday that the company is offering free cybersecurity protection to all US political candidates, campaigns and other political organizations, at least so long as they’re already using Microsoft’s Office 365 productivity software. Facebook and Google have also promoted similar tools to combat campaign interference.

Topics: Russia US hacking Microsoft technology

Related

0
World
FBI warns Russians hacked hundreds of thousands of routers
0
World
FBI did not alert US officials of Russian hacking attempts

Latest updates

Profit at world’s biggest miner BHP jump, but warns on costs, savings
0
Iran unveils first domestic fighter jet
0
Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul
0
Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms
0
MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.