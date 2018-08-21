You are here

The Express Tribune: Pakistan unlikely to sign trade deal with Eurasian bloc

Updated 21 August 2018
August 21: The Express Tribune report by Zafar Bhutta states that Pakistan may be unable to sign a trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) – the Russia-dominated bloc – as it struggles to discover new markets following a decline in exports during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government. The EEU comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

