The News: Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

﻿

Ehsan Mani. (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 21: The News report by Khalid Hussain states that Ehsan Mani, a former President of the International Cricket Council (ICC), was on Monday nominated to the post Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just hours after Najam Sethi stepped down from the coveted position. Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t waste much time in naming a new PCB chief as he tweeted Mani’s nomination soon after receiving Sethi’s resignation.

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

