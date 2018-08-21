Dawn: Qureshi pledges course correction in foreign policy

You are here

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan on Aug. 20, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 August 2018
August 21: Dawn report by Baqir Sajjad Syed states that newly appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday pledged course correction in foreign policy and for improved consular service function of the country’s missions overseas, besides offering an olive branch to India and Afghanistan and vowing to bridge trust deficit with the United States.

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

