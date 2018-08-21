August 21: The News report by Muhammad Saleh Zaafir states that in its maiden meeting on Monday, the federal cabinet put the names of former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL) forthwith. Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet also took decisions to ensure austerity and accountability. It was decided that the accountability will start from the prime minister and cabinet members for which they will again declare their assets before the nation.
The News: Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL
Updated 21 August 2018
0
The News: Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.