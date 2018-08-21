The News: Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

August 21: The News report by Muhammad Saleh Zaafir states that in its maiden meeting on Monday, the federal cabinet put the names of former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL) forthwith. Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet also took decisions to ensure austerity and accountability. It was decided that the accountability will start from the prime minister and cabinet members for which they will again declare their assets before the nation.

