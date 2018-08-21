Dawn: CJP chides NAB for leaking probe information to media

You are here

﻿

A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. (REUTERS/file)
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 21: Dawn report by Wajih Ahmad Sheikh states that the Supreme Court on Monday took exception to the National Accountability Bureau’s practice of leaking information of people facing NAB inquiries to the media, leading to their character assassination without any charge being proved against them.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

