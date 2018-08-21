August 21: Dawn report by Wajih Ahmad Sheikh states that the Supreme Court on Monday took exception to the National Accountability Bureau’s practice of leaking information of people facing NAB inquiries to the media, leading to their character assassination without any charge being proved against them.
Dawn: CJP chides NAB for leaking probe information to media
Updated 21 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
