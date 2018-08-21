The News: US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

August 21: The News report by Web Desk states that US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his words as he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border. Wells elucidated; "We look forward to working with new government (in Pakistan). We are urging them to do more. We welcome (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan's words when he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border."
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
