You are here

  • Home
  • The News: US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
﻿

The News: US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

Alice Wells. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

The News: US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 21: The News report by Web Desk states that US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his words as he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border. Wells elucidated; "We look forward to working with new government (in Pakistan). We are urging them to do more. We welcome (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan's words when he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border."

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Tycoon killed in plane crash leaves $52m fortune to Oxfam
0
Reminder: Your smartphone is likely tracking your location
0
Russia says Taliban will attend Afghanistan talks in Moscow
0
Morocco moves toward return of military service
0
UAE-based designer creates modest fashion at a modest price
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.