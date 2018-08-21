The News: US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

August 21: The News report by Web Desk states that US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Monday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for his words as he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border. Wells elucidated; "We look forward to working with new government (in Pakistan). We are urging them to do more. We welcome (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan's words when he discussed the importance of having peace on both sides of the border."

