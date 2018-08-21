You are here

  • Home
  • Russia says Taliban will attend Afghanistan talks in Moscow
﻿

Russia says Taliban will attend Afghanistan talks in Moscow

The Taliban appeared to have rejected the government offer of a ceasefire for Eid Al-Adha. (AP)
Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
0

Russia says Taliban will attend Afghanistan talks in Moscow

Updated 21 August 2018
Arab News
0

MOSCOW: Russia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the Taliban have accepted an invitation to attend talks on Afghanistan in Moscow.

Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia has invited the Taliban to the Sept. 4 talks and received a positive response, voicing hope for “productive” negotiations, AP reported.

Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia's contacts with the Taliban aimed to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and encourage the Taliban to abandon hostilities and engage in a dialogue with the government.

Foreign Ministry official Zamir Kabulov was cited by Interfax on Monday as saying Moscow had invited the Taliban, which is banned in Russia and considered a terrorist organisation.

Many of the Taliban's leadership were former Mujahideen fighters who battled the Soviet Union after its invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 until a humiliating 

Russia's Foreign Ministry also strongly rejected the claim by Afghan Ambassador to Moscow, Abdul Qayyum Kochai, who said that Russia hopes to use the Taliban to combat the Daesh. 

It hailed the Afghan government's offer of a holiday cease-fire, adding that the Taliban's apparent rejection of it is regrettable.

Abdul Kayum Kuchai, Afghanistan's ambassador in Moscow, welcomed the Taliban's involvement in the talks, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia conducted international talks on Afghanistan in April last year, but the United States did not attend.

In Kabul on Tuesday, an hours-long attack came to an ened when two militants were killed in a clearance operation, the military said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Russia

Related

0
World
Taliban release 160 civilians but keep at least 20 others captive
0
World
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday cease-fire with Taliban

Silent on Cohen, Trump says Manafort conviction ‘a disgrace’ but ‘does not involve me’

Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

Silent on Cohen, Trump says Manafort conviction ‘a disgrace’ but ‘does not involve me’

Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is “a disgrace.”
But he hasn’t publicly reacted to former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to felonies, including campaign finance violations he stated he carried out in coordination with Trump.
Manafort was convicted Tuesday in Virginia on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. Cohen pleaded guilty in New York, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.
Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort’s conviction “has nothing to do with Russian collusion.” Of Manafort’s crimes, he says: “It doesn’t involve me.”

Topics: Donald Trump Paul Manafort Michael Cohen US Elections 2016

Related

0
World
Trump ex-aide Manafort found guilty on eight of 18 charges
0
World
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Latest updates

Silent on Cohen, Trump says Manafort conviction ‘a disgrace’ but ‘does not involve me’
0
Strong quake rocks northern Venezuela coast; buildings evacuated in capital
0
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
0
Natural wonders replace manmade towers as Gulf states target ecotourists
0
Enigmatic traveler who revealed full majesty of Makkah to the world
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.