Pakistan's PM offers talks to archrival India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's newly installed prime minister has offered to start a dialogue with archrival India to resolve conflicts between the two nuclear armed nations, including the long-standing dispute over the Kashmir region.
Imran Khan in a tweet Tuesday said that in order to move forward on issues such as alleviating poverty, the South Asian neighbors must talk to each other to solve their differences.
Khan also suggested trade agreements between the two countries as a solution to disputes. The development comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory message to Khan expressed a desire for talks.
Khan was sworn-in last week after his Tehrik-e-Insaf party won most seats in July elections and formed a coalition.
Pakistan and India fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence in 1947.
Spanish police find no weapons in knife attacker’s home
MADRID: Police have not found any guns or explosives in the house of a man who allegedly attacked police officers with a knife in Barcelona before being shot dead, a senior official in Spain’s Catalonia region said Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating whether the suspect in Monday’s attack at the police station on the outskirts of Barcelona had links to terror groups, Catalan Interior Minister Miquel Buch said.
He told Catalan public radio that “as things stand” terrorism can’t be ruled out as a motive for the attack. Officials have not identified the dead suspect.
The investigation by police and intelligence services could last weeks, and the motive may not emerge until it’s concluded, Buch said in Catalan, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.
Police were analyzing evidence collected during the house search.
Catalan police chief Andreu Joan Martinez said Tuesday the policewoman who shot the alleged attacker acted in a “proportionate, adequate” way, considering the “extremely serious situation” she faced.
The policewoman was the first person the attacker approached with a knife after gaining entry to the police station before dawn.
Martinez praised the policewoman and the sergeant near her for their quick response to the threat.
“That explains why today we’re not speaking about greater loss of life,” Martinez told a news conference in Barcelona.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Catalan police force’s largest labor group, Valentin Anadon, said in an interview with Europa Press that the policewoman told the attacker “about 10 times” to put down his knife before she opened fire.
Police haven’t released any video footage from inside the police station during the attack.