Saudis, expats share Eid experience in the Kingdom

JEDDAH: Muslims celebrate their second beloved Eid, the Eid Al-Adha, the second Eid of the year after the Eid Al-Fitr.
It is the biggest festival of the year, to commemorate the valor, bravery and faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and his son Ismail (peace be upon him). Prophet Ismail was brave and young and willingly offered himself for sacrifice, when his father was asked to sacrifice his most beloved possession.
Moments before Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his beloved son, Allah sent a ram to take Ismail’s place, and now millions of Muslims celebrate this day by sacrificing animals and dividing them into three parts. One third is distributed among the poor, one third among relatives and the last third is kept for the family.
This Eid is a source of immense joy to Muslims as they decorate their houses, wear new clothes and give as much as they can to the poor. It focuses on food more than any other events. After the obvious distribution, giving to the poor and worshipping, people tend to hold dinners with the main dishes made with meat, or hold barbecues, to celebrate with friends and families.
In many different countries, people have different traditions they follow: In China, families go to their ancestors’ graves and pray for their forgiveness in front of Allah. In the West, gifts are given to children, and in the Middle East youngsters are given money called “Eidi” or “Eidiya.”
Children are the most excited about this event as they get to enjoy their favorite food and receive money and gifts from elders.
Ghala Al-Otaibi, a Saudi citizen of Taif, said: “We celebrate Eid with relatives living at a distance and parents; there is usually a variety of food.”
Mohammad Al-Harthy, also from Taif, said: “We visit our families and enjoy a lot, we usually slaughter a sheep or a camel. Most of the people celebrate Eid in the same way, but the only difference may be in food traditions.”
Amna Abbasi, a Pakistani mother from Jubail, said: “During Eid, adults and children wear new clothes and exchange gifts with each other. Children love to participate in this process as they learn the value of giving to others and cherishing the smiles of the needy.”
FaceOf: Fahad bin Sulaiman Altekhaifi, president of the General Authority for Statistics
Fahad bin Sulaiman Altekhaifi has been the president of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) since his appointment to the post in May 2016.
On Monday GASTAT announced this year’s Hajj statistics, revealing detailed information on the number of pilgrims (which amounted to 2,371,675) performing Hajj this year, their genders, nationalities and whether they arrived through air, land or seaports.
The president conveyed his gratitude to all government and security entities that helped the authority to collect data, and praised the 450 GASTAT researchers who worked to compile the information and deliver it to the public.
He said that the collected data would help facilitate better experiences and easier pilgrimages for future programs, and better services for pilgrims — from social to health, and transportation to security and food.
Altekhaifi received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from King Saud University in 1992, a master’s degree in statistics from Colorado State University in 1996, and his applied statistics and research methodology Ph.D. from the University of Northern Colorado in 2001.
He worked as a manager of a financial program at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh from 1993 to 2005. For two years after that, he was a project director at the EIS department in Zuhair Fayez Partnership Consultants.
In 2007, Altekhaifi was appointed a manager of the research department at the Capital Market Authority, before becoming assistant deputy minister for development in November 2011.
In June 2015, he was the director general of the Central Department of Statistics and Information. He served as the acting president of GASTAT in February 2016, before being appointed president on May 2016.