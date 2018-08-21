Clarkson effort not enough as China beat Philippines in Asian basketball

JAKARTA: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson fell just short of leading the Philippines to victory over China’s own NBA stars on his international debut, in a thrilling Asian Games basketball encounter Tuesday.
The Zhou Qi-led China edged past Philippines 82-80 in a last-minute win at the GBK Basketball Hall in Jakarta.
Clarkson, who joined up with the team five days ago after the US league released him in a last-minute U-turn, lived up to the pre-match billing by top-scoring with 28 points, only to witness the Filipinos crumble down the stretch.
Philippines, who were cheered on by a raucous crowd, led 80-77 with just over one minute left before China scored five straight points for the win.
Chinese coach Li Nan praised Clarkson for getting the best out of the gutsy Philippines.
“Yes, he makes the team look very different. He is a very good shooter and he got 26 points,” Nan said of Clarkson.
“In the second half we couldn’t stop him. That’s the big difference between Asian and American (players),” said Nan, a former Chinese professional player who retired in 2009.
Clarkson was born in the US but has Philippine citizenship through his grandmother.
China also depended on their NBA duo of Qi (Houston Rockets) and Ding Yanyuhang (Dallas Mavericks) to lead for much of the match with aggressive play.
Nan admitted that physical play was part of the strategy, while praising Qi and Yanyuhang in helping a young team move in the right direction.
“They are two very good players. I know Zhou Qi for many years. They came back (from NBA) to really help Team China,” said Nan.
“We want those two back to make this team better. We want to get better and better.”
The current China side is not the same team that reached greater heights under NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming, who now heads the national basketball association.
Ming, 7 feet and 6 inches (2.29 meters) tall, sat in the stands to witness his team edge out a spirited Philippines who were clearly the crowd favorites in Jakarta.
Nan admitted the current Chinese side is “not the best team,” but said they are in a rebuilding phase.
“This is a half Chinese team. This is not the best team here but we have got youngsters who are getting better and better,” said Nan.
“Yao (as president) changed the team. Inspired young players to play better. And hopefully things will only improve from here.”
The Philippines’ basketball team arrived in Indonesia with their own set of problems, having to put a team together for the Games after 10 of their players were suspended by the game’s world body FIBA.
An on-court brawl in a World Cup qualifier against Australia cost Philippines most of their players and two coaches but they finally regrouped.
“We have put that in the past. We played well and played our hearts out. No matter whoever guys we got to put out for Philippines they got to play their hearts out,” said Filipino forward Gabriel Daniel Norwood.
“They (China) have got a lot of young guys too. This is a growing game for both the teams. Win or lose it’s about moving on and hopefully we get to play them again,” he added.
China play Kazakhstan next and a loss, which is highly unlikely, by over 38 points would push the Philippines out of the competition.
Al-Nassr ready to challenge for title after signing Brazilian Giuliano
- Riyadh club have not won the title since 2015 and have set their stall out to win it for the ninth time.
- Brazilian Giuliano is the latest star to sign for Al-Nassr, joining Nigeria international Ahmed Musa.
LONDON: Al-Nassr are ready to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title after a busy summer in the transfer market and elsewhere. That is the message from the Riyadh club who have their sights set on reclaiming the title they last won in 2015.
The side finished third last season but under the energetic leadership of new president Saud Al-Suwailem, the eight time champions ended the transfer window on Monday by confirming the signing of former Brazilian international Giuliano from Fenerbahce for a fee of €10 million ($11.5 million).
It is the second biggest deal that Al-Nassr have done since the end of last season after the Ahmed Musa transfer, the Nigerian international arriving in early August from Leicester City Premier League. And having seen the 28-year-old attacking midfielder score 14 goals in the Turkish league last season, the club feel Giuliano is a great addition to their expanding squad.
Not only that, the club has brought in former Liverpool and Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones, former Watford star and Morocco international Nordin Amrabat, Peru international defender Christian Ramos and also welcome back Saudi star Yahya Al-Shehri from his loan in Spain.
“We are very happy with the squad going into the new season,” an Al-Nassr official told Arab News.
“It was already a good one but we have strengthened in every area and especially have added some very exciting attacking players. If the coach can get the new signings to settle quickly then we could have a good season.”
There is no automatic demand for the title but an improvement on last season when Al-Nassr finished 12 points behind champions and Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal is required.
“We know that it won’t be easy as the top teams all look to be stronger after spending on some good talent from overseas,” added the official.
“We want to be challenging for the title, that is where we should be. It helps that we also have a coach that has done it before.”
For Al-Nassr, the return of Jose Daniel Carreno could be a game-changer. The Uruguayan tactician had a successful spell with the club and lifted the 2013 league title and the Crown Prince Cup in the same year. He returned to the club in March and his knowledge of Al-Nassr and the league is seen as vital.
“I think the changes to the team have been of great benefit,” Carreno said after last week’s 2-1 win at UAE side Al-Jazira in the Arab Champions Cup. “We have more firepower going forward and we will look to be aggressive and put teams on the backfoot, and press higher up the pitch than before.
“There is still work to do but we are moving to where we want to be. The league is going to be tough this time with Al-Hilal looking strong and signing players, and Al-Ittihad will not have the kind of season they had last time but we are looking forward to the challenge.”
There have been developments off the pitch too. President Al-Suwailem was appointed in April and has been working hard to improve standards at the club and increase revenues.
Earlier this month, the president went to the UAE to sign a four year sponsorship deal with Etihad Airlines that is reportedly worth SR50 million ($13.34 million) a year.
“There is more energy at all levels of the club,” said the official.
“Of course, it depends on what happens when the season starts but we can’t wait for the season to start.”