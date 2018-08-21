Liu breaks world record; Indian teen wins at Asian Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia: After sinking a world record set in the so-called buoyancy era, Liu Xiang is ready for her main event.
Liu’s record in the women’s 50-meter backstroke seemed to come out of nowhere at the Asian Games on Tuesday, when the 21-year-old Chinese swimmer won the gold medal in 26.98 seconds.
“Because my main focus is on freestyle, I didn’t have any pressure,” Liu said through a translator. “I could concentrate on my own performance.
Liu’s time broke the record of 27.06 set by Chinese swimmer Zhao Jing at the 2009 world championships in Rome. That mark was set before swimming’s international governing body banned the rubberized swimsuits that contributed to a rush of records in the pool.
The 50 freestyle, Liu’s best event, is scheduled for Friday, the last day of the swimming program.
“This gold medal and world record will give me more confidence in the freestyle,” she said.
China holds an 11-10 edge in the swimming gold medal standings over regional rival Japan after three days of competition.
Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang added the 400 title to the freestyle golds he has already won in the 200 and the 800. He’s only got the 1,500 left.
Rikako Ikee already has four gold medals in Jakarta, adding the women’s 100 butterfly on day 3.
The swimming record tumbled just after China edged Philippines 82-80 in a basketball preliminary game featuring three NBA players.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson led Philippines with 28 points in his first game of the tournament but it wasn’t quite enough, with Paul Dalistan missing a 3-point attempt with about five seconds left that could have won it.
Zhou Qi, the 2.17-meter (7-foot-1) Houston Rockets center, had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead a China team that also contains Dallas Mavericks small forward Ding Yanyuhang. Chinese basketball great Yao Ming was watching closely from the sidelines.
North Korean center Ro Suk Yong led the scoring with 19 points to help the combined Koreas women’s team to an 85-57 win over Kazakhstan and a spot in the quarterfinals.
There were a series of firsts across the two host cities, with Macau collecting gold at wushu in Jakarta, Hidilyn Diaz securing the first gold for Philippines in women’s weightlifting, Lebanon winning the mixed team trap shooting and 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary winning the 10-meter air pistol with a games record of 240.7 in his senior competition debut.
Chaudhary is something of a hot shot now in the India squad, after getting messages of congratulations from celebrity athletes and India’s President Ram Nath Kovind.
Alain Moussa and Ray Bassil combined to win the first mixed team trap event with 43 points, one clear of Taiwan.
“First allow me to salute Lebanon,” Moussa said. “It was an amazing feeling, especially considering how small our country is, as we watched our flag rising. I would like to dedicate this win — with my partner Ray Bassil — to Lebanon.”
China kept piling on the medals across the venues, with Chen Yile winning the women’s all-around title in gymnastics and the women’s water polo team claiming victory.
After 78 finals, China led the medal tally with 30 gold and 60 overall, well clear of Japan with 12 gold and 47 in total and South Korea with eight gold.
Host Indonesia was in fourth spot with five golds, one ahead of Iran and North Korea.
Saeid Rajabi picked up Iran’s fifth when he beat Uzbekistan’s Dmitriy Shokin in the men’s 80-kilogram taekwondo final.
There’ll be 31 gold medals on offer Wednesday, including eight in the pool.
Al-Nassr ready to challenge for title after signing Brazilian Giuliano
- Riyadh club have not won the title since 2015 and have set their stall out to win it for the ninth time.
- Brazilian Giuliano is the latest star to sign for Al-Nassr, joining Nigeria international Ahmed Musa.
LONDON: Al-Nassr are ready to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title after a busy summer in the transfer market and elsewhere. That is the message from the Riyadh club who have their sights set on reclaiming the title they last won in 2015.
The side finished third last season but under the energetic leadership of new president Saud Al-Suwailem, the eight time champions ended the transfer window on Monday by confirming the signing of former Brazilian international Giuliano from Fenerbahce for a fee of €10 million ($11.5 million).
It is the second biggest deal that Al-Nassr have done since the end of last season after the Ahmed Musa transfer, the Nigerian international arriving in early August from Leicester City Premier League. And having seen the 28-year-old attacking midfielder score 14 goals in the Turkish league last season, the club feel Giuliano is a great addition to their expanding squad.
Not only that, the club has brought in former Liverpool and Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones, former Watford star and Morocco international Nordin Amrabat, Peru international defender Christian Ramos and also welcome back Saudi star Yahya Al-Shehri from his loan in Spain.
“We are very happy with the squad going into the new season,” an Al-Nassr official told Arab News.
“It was already a good one but we have strengthened in every area and especially have added some very exciting attacking players. If the coach can get the new signings to settle quickly then we could have a good season.”
There is no automatic demand for the title but an improvement on last season when Al-Nassr finished 12 points behind champions and Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal is required.
“We know that it won’t be easy as the top teams all look to be stronger after spending on some good talent from overseas,” added the official.
“We want to be challenging for the title, that is where we should be. It helps that we also have a coach that has done it before.”
For Al-Nassr, the return of Jose Daniel Carreno could be a game-changer. The Uruguayan tactician had a successful spell with the club and lifted the 2013 league title and the Crown Prince Cup in the same year. He returned to the club in March and his knowledge of Al-Nassr and the league is seen as vital.
“I think the changes to the team have been of great benefit,” Carreno said after last week’s 2-1 win at UAE side Al-Jazira in the Arab Champions Cup. “We have more firepower going forward and we will look to be aggressive and put teams on the backfoot, and press higher up the pitch than before.
“There is still work to do but we are moving to where we want to be. The league is going to be tough this time with Al-Hilal looking strong and signing players, and Al-Ittihad will not have the kind of season they had last time but we are looking forward to the challenge.”
There have been developments off the pitch too. President Al-Suwailem was appointed in April and has been working hard to improve standards at the club and increase revenues.
Earlier this month, the president went to the UAE to sign a four year sponsorship deal with Etihad Airlines that is reportedly worth SR50 million ($13.34 million) a year.
“There is more energy at all levels of the club,” said the official.
“Of course, it depends on what happens when the season starts but we can’t wait for the season to start.”