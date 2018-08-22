Two US airlines cut China routes as Beijing rivals turn up heat

DENVER/SHANGHAI: Two US airlines on Tuesday cut routes between China and the US, underscoring increasingly tough competition from state-backed Chinese rivals as they aggressively expand their fleets with cut-price tickets.
American Airlines, the largest US carrier by passengers, said it would drop a route between Chicago and Shanghai, canceling the second direct flight from the US city to China in four months. It had canceled a flight to Beijing in May, although it still operates daily flights to the capital from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
“The two China routes ... have been colossal loss makers for us,” said Vasu Raja, vice president of network and schedule planning, adding that high fuel costs had also made the route unsustainable.
Hawaiian Airlines said it would from October suspend its thrice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu and Beijing, which it opened in 2014, citing slower-than-expected growth in demand.
Competition from Chinese airlines is expected to grow with the anticipated easing of China’s near-decade-old “one route, one airline” policy, which would allow more local airlines to fly long-haul international routes.
“US airlines are at a severe disadvantage,” said Mike Boyd, president of aviation forecaster Boyd Group. “The majority of demand is China-generated, and that gives Chinese carriers the advantage.”
Chinese passengers arriving at US airports are expected to nearly triple to 12.8 million in 2024 from 4.3 million this year, and the profile is shifting from groups to independent travelers, according to Boyd Group.
United Airlines President Scott Kirby said Shanghai and Beijing had rebounded for the airline after several years of weakness, although revenue per available seat mile (RASM) was below levels of two or three years ago.
“We’ve had several years of weakness as there was an awful lot of capacity growth out of Beijing and Shanghai,” Kirby said on the sidelines of the International Aviation Forecast Summit in Denver.
American and Hawaiian said the route cancelations were unrelated to demands placed by China’s civil aviation regulator on foreign airlines to amend the way they referred to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan on their websites.
Chinese state media had earlier this month singled out the two companies and other US airlines as being among the last firms to comply with China’s demands.
“That issue of how Taiwan was displayed on our website had absolutely zero impact on this decision,” Hawaiian’s chief executive, Peter Ingram, said. “Our economic evaluation was well underway long before that issue arose.”
TOKYO: Japan’s top financial regulator said regional banks “should not blame the Bank of Japan” for their woes, urging them to explore ways to survive ultra-low interest rates.
“They should not just sit and wait for the BOJ to change its policy. Will everything be alright if it seeks exit and normalizes interest rates? I don’t think so,” Toshihide Endo, commissioner of the Financial Services Agency (FSA), told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
The comments come as many of Japan’s roughly 100 regional banks grapple with diminishing returns from their traditional lending business, hit by a low interest rate environment amid the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy.
A shrinking population outside Japan’s biggest cities is also hurting business.
Regional banks’ combined core profits totaled ¥1.2 trillion ($10.9 billion) in the year ended in March, data compiled by FSA shows, down 30 percent from five years earlier, just before the central bank launched aggressive monetary easing.
Endo, who became FSA chief in July, said managements at some regional banks needed to get their act together, warning that they were “not considering seriously” how to build a sustainable business model despite the industry’s gloomy prospects.
“We have been telling them to consider action and make judgments on their own, not just because we tell them to do so,” he said.
Endo said FSA is not urging consolidation among regional banks, emphasizing it is up to the management of each lender to decide on options to survive.
At the same time, Endo said there have been some mergers that made him doubt managements’ seriousness. “Some rival banks got together under a holding company just for the sake of a non-aggression pact. I don’t see the point of it,” he said.
Endo, 59, joined the finance ministry in 1982. From 2015 until last month, he oversaw the country’s financial firms at the FSA’s supervisory bureau. Before that, he ran its inspection bureau.
On cryptocurrency exchanges, he said the FSA was trying to strike a balance between protecting consumers and promoting technological innovation.
Japan last year became the first country to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges, as it tries to encourage technological innovation while ensuring consumer protection.
The FSA took a tougher stance toward the industry after the $530 million theft of digital money from Tokyo-based Coincheck Inc. in January.
FSA inspections found sloppy management at many of the exchanges, saying they lacked basic internal controls to protect users and prevent money laundering. As a result, some exchanges were ordered to temporarily suspend operations.
“We have no intention to curb (the crypto industry) excessively,” he said. “We would like to see it grow under appropriate regulation.”