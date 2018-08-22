You are here

﻿

Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back

Yemeni troops have continued in their push against the Houthis, inflicting heavy casualties on the militia. (Saleh Al-Obeidi/AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back

  • Houthis attacked from four sides in fierce battle
  • Militia continues to suffer heavy casualties in ongoing offensive
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Yemeni troops have attacked members of the Houthi militia in the Malajem front in Al-Baydha in central Yemen, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

According to a Yemeni military source fierce battles took place at al-Baydha junction – at least 14 Houthi fighters were killed.

The spokesman added that the Yemeni army and Arab coalition continue in the push to liberate the Al-Malajem region, and have already advanced 60 kilometers.

Meanwhile the Yemeni National Army’s Orouba Brigade has also stormed the Maran region, the Houthi stronghold in Saada, in an attack from all sides.

The Houthis had suffered heavy casualties, as they were pushed back.

The brigade liberated Wadi Khalb, Umm Naiyrah, Ghareb Umm Saruf, Jabal Tayban, Aqba al-Zahir and Aqaba al-Kharban at Maran.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemeni army takes control of strategic mountains in Al-Malagim front
0
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader meets with Yemeni militia

Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back

Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back

  • Houthis attacked from four sides in fierce battle
  • Militia continues to suffer heavy casualties in ongoing offensive
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Yemeni troops have attacked members of the Houthi militia in the Malajem front in Al-Baydha in central Yemen, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

According to a Yemeni military source fierce battles took place at al-Baydha junction – at least 14 Houthi fighters were killed.

The spokesman added that the Yemeni army and Arab coalition continue in the push to liberate the Al-Malajem region, and have already advanced 60 kilometers.

Meanwhile the Yemeni National Army’s Orouba Brigade has also stormed the Maran region, the Houthi stronghold in Saada, in an attack from all sides.

The Houthis had suffered heavy casualties, as they were pushed back.

The brigade liberated Wadi Khalb, Umm Naiyrah, Ghareb Umm Saruf, Jabal Tayban, Aqba al-Zahir and Aqaba al-Kharban at Maran.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemeni army takes control of strategic mountains in Al-Malagim front
0
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader meets with Yemeni militia

Latest updates

Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back
0
British charity chief praises improved services for Hajj pilgrims
0
How Rabia Z built a modest fashion empire
0
German police arrest Russian militant over alleged bomb plot
0
Japan regulatory head scolds weak regional banks: ‘Don’t blame BOJ’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.