Virat Kohli confident India can upset the odds and claim series win over England

LONDON: Virat Kohli has warned England that his India side are only going to get better after they wrapped up victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge.
The tourists took just 10 minutes to claim the one wicket they needed to win by 203 runs and cut the host’s lead in the five-match series to 2-1.
And having seen all three parts of their game come together — batting, bowling and fielding — the captain cut a confident figure with two matches remaining.
“When both skills come together with slip catching, you win Test matches and I’m really happy to see everyone taking the responsibility at the right time. Couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” Kohli said.
Only once has a side two down after two Tests come back to win a five-match series, but fresh off the back of this big victory the master batsmen praised his side saying they answered all their critics. Coming into the match India’s batsmen, bar the brilliant Kohli, had been widely criticized, and the captain said: “As a batting group, we spoke about how the bowlers are doing so well and if we just stepped up as batsmen we will definitely be on top and that’s exactly what we did.”
The win means Kohli is now India’s second most successful Test captain. He has edged past Sourav Ganguly’s 21 Test wins. Now only MS Dhoni, with 27, has more victories.
For Joe Root defeat was a bitter blow, coming just a week after England’s dominance at Lord’s. But the skipper decided to focus on the positives.
“We are still in the driving seat,” Root said.
“We have to keep remembering that. We have time away to reflect on what’s been a difficult week. We are a very good side at bouncing back after a tough couple of days. I am fully expecting the guys to come back at Southampton refreshed and ready to go.”
After deservedly going into a 2-0 lead and heading into the Trent Bridge Test on a high, the tables have now turned with all the question marks hanging over the England batting line-up, not least over the form of their two openers, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings.
But former captain Cook got a vote of confidence from Root.
“Cook is a world-class performer,” Root said.
“He’s proven that time and time again. I’d like you to write him off because every time he’s written off he comes back and scores a double-hundred.”
Saudi Arabia shock volleyball favorites Indonesia to make statement of intent at Asian Games
JAKARTA: At times it seemed nothing would quieten the raucous crowd. As Saudi Arabia surprisingly beat hosts Indonesia 3-1 in Men’s Pool A at the Asian Games, the home fans inside the Gelora Bung Karno Volleyball Arena made a din so deafening and chanted so incessantly that it felt more like a final than a first-round group stage match.
Not a Saudi Arabian serve close to topping 100kph nor a spike with such accuracy it kissed the boundary line threatened to dampen the Indonesians’ spirits, as they continued to cheer and light-heartedly jeer until the end. As their defeated compatriots headed for the changing rooms after dropping the fourth and final set 25-22, impassioned fans pleaded for hand-slaps and bottles of Pocari Sweat.
“It’s incredible, right?” said Ibrahim Al-Moaiqel, the 22-year-old Saudi Arabia player. “This atmosphere… Indonesians are so full of energy. I love them so much. We’ve seen nothing but good energy everywhere we go. They cheer for Indonesia, but they also cheer for the other teams, so it makes us all so happy to be here.
“It was a pretty tough match with both sides having to play clean to win. Indonesia had a quick offense from the right side, so that put us at a disadvantage and that was clear in the second set, but luckily we were able to fight some questionable calls and get the result. We knew we would have to fight to win because last year we lost, but this time we came through. Indonesia are a great team though and we expect to see them again later in this tournament.”
Saudi Arabia, having beaten Kyrgyzstan 3-1 last week, faced Indonesia knowing a victory would secure top spot in their group, but also aware that their opponents had the upper hand having beaten them the last time they met. The Kingdom’s coach, Zharko Ristoski, had billed his side as the underdogs, but watched them race to a one-set lead, playing not only with style, but with smiles as wide as the varnished court to edge it 25-23.
Concern crept in after a second set in which they made several unforced errors and conceded three aces, losing 25-16. Having shown a similar drop in concentration in their previous match, Ristoski will be keen to focus on improving his team’s mentality before their classification round match on Sunday.
“We played a great game and it’s important to get those two victories, secure the first place in the group and ensure that in the next round we will meet a second-placed team. That is so important for us,” said Ristoski, the Macedonia-born coach. “We opened the game very well, but then had problems in the second set, same as in our first match. We dropped our concentration a little, but again we showed very strong character to come back and win the next two sets.”
Whatever was said after the second set worked as Saudi Arabia reappeared determined to regain the lead, racing to a 5-0 advantage and eventually closing out the set 25-19. On match point in the crucial fourth, Ahmed Al-Bakheet smashed a spike through a flurry of bodies to seal a memorable victory, prompting choreographed celebrations and selfies with the scoreboard.
“Indonesia were the team who we expected to finish first in the group — they were favorites,” said Ristoski. “If you watch the last few years, Indonesia always defeated our national team and that is why this victory is bigger than usual. I am really happy.”
Al-Moaiqel refused to be drawn on how far he believes this team can go. Saudi Arabia finished bronze medallists in 2006, but this is a young team, a new generation of talent, many of whom are representing their country at this level for the first time.
“Our whole strategy is taking things one step at a time, be that one game, one point, one rally, we will see what we can do this tournament,” he said. “To be honest, we have high hopes, but we will see. We’re hoping to make some history this time. Gold medal is our goal, but we just need to see what we can do.”