Saudi Arabia shock volleyball favorites Indonesia to make statement of intent at Asian Games

JAKARTA: At times it seemed nothing would quieten the raucous crowd. As Saudi Arabia surprisingly beat hosts Indonesia 3-1 in Men’s Pool A at the Asian Games, the home fans inside the Gelora Bung Karno Volleyball Arena made a din so deafening and chanted so incessantly that it felt more like a final than a first-round group stage match.
Not a Saudi Arabian serve close to topping 100kph nor a spike with such accuracy it kissed the boundary line threatened to dampen the Indonesians’ spirits, as they continued to cheer and light-heartedly jeer until the end. As their defeated compatriots headed for the changing rooms after dropping the fourth and final set 25-22, impassioned fans pleaded for hand-slaps and bottles of Pocari Sweat.
“It’s incredible, right?” said Ibrahim Al-Moaiqel, the 22-year-old Saudi Arabia player. “This atmosphere… Indonesians are so full of energy. I love them so much. We’ve seen nothing but good energy everywhere we go. They cheer for Indonesia, but they also cheer for the other teams, so it makes us all so happy to be here.
“It was a pretty tough match with both sides having to play clean to win. Indonesia had a quick offense from the right side, so that put us at a disadvantage and that was clear in the second set, but luckily we were able to fight some questionable calls and get the result. We knew we would have to fight to win because last year we lost, but this time we came through. Indonesia are a great team though and we expect to see them again later in this tournament.”
Saudi Arabia, having beaten Kyrgyzstan 3-1 last week, faced Indonesia knowing a victory would secure top spot in their group, but also aware that their opponents had the upper hand having beaten them the last time they met. The Kingdom’s coach, Zharko Ristoski, had billed his side as the underdogs, but watched them race to a one-set lead, playing not only with style, but with smiles as wide as the varnished court to edge it 25-23.
Concern crept in after a second set in which they made several unforced errors and conceded three aces, losing 25-16. Having shown a similar drop in concentration in their previous match, Ristoski will be keen to focus on improving his team’s mentality before their classification round match on Sunday.
“We played a great game and it’s important to get those two victories, secure the first place in the group and ensure that in the next round we will meet a second-placed team. That is so important for us,” said Ristoski, the Macedonia-born coach. “We opened the game very well, but then had problems in the second set, same as in our first match. We dropped our concentration a little, but again we showed very strong character to come back and win the next two sets.”
Whatever was said after the second set worked as Saudi Arabia reappeared determined to regain the lead, racing to a 5-0 advantage and eventually closing out the set 25-19. On match point in the crucial fourth, Ahmed Al-Bakheet smashed a spike through a flurry of bodies to seal a memorable victory, prompting choreographed celebrations and selfies with the scoreboard.
“Indonesia were the team who we expected to finish first in the group — they were favorites,” said Ristoski. “If you watch the last few years, Indonesia always defeated our national team and that is why this victory is bigger than usual. I am really happy.”
Al-Moaiqel refused to be drawn on how far he believes this team can go. Saudi Arabia finished bronze medallists in 2006, but this is a young team, a new generation of talent, many of whom are representing their country at this level for the first time.
“Our whole strategy is taking things one step at a time, be that one game, one point, one rally, we will see what we can do this tournament,” he said. “To be honest, we have high hopes, but we will see. We’re hoping to make some history this time. Gold medal is our goal, but we just need to see what we can do.”
Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic ready to take the Cedars to new heights
- Montenegrin coach has his sights set on getting the Cedars to Asia Cup knockout stages next January.
- There is a new found mental strength and excitement in the Lebanon game, Radulovic says.
DUBAI: It has been two years and five months since Lebanon last tasted defeat in an international fixture. Cedars coach Miodrag Radulovic has been pulling up trees since his appointment in 2015 and has overseen a remarkable FIFA World Rankings rise from 144 up to their current, record high, position of 79.
A first ever qualification for the Asian Cup was achieved in March and now, after 14 unbeaten games, Radulovic is aiming to take the team a step further than in 2000 when, as hosts, Lebanon exited at the group stage.
The Montenegrin has instilled a spirit that was previously lacking, notably making Lebanon a more steely side away from home. The Asian Cup qualification campaign was characterized by late goals, a reflection of the team’s newfound mental toughness.
“We have a great spirit and this is because I have worked a lot on the psychological side of the game with the players,” Radulovic told Arab News. “I talk a lot with them individually and try to push them to have confidence. You can see this has worked. No-one believed in Lebanon when qualifying started but we won the group.”
Radulovic’s belief in his side has been unfaltering and he was rewarded with five wins and a draw in qualifying, including a memorable 5-0 thrashing of North Korea in Beirut. Malaysia and Hong Kong were also put to the sword.
A focus on young players has been key to the evolution of this team, but while the Montenegrin sees plenty of ability, he believes the lack of facilities in Lebanon is seriously stifling further development.
“We are a new team, a new generation,” Radulovic explained.
“I have worked in Kuwait before and traveled all over the Gulf, but with Lebanon I see so much natural talent. However, they need infrastructure to help this talent progress.
“When I arrived here I was surprised how bad the infrastructure was and it is still very bad here. The federation needs to have its own stadium, its own training camp — because of this, all of our preparation for the Asian Cup in the next few months will be out of Lebanon.
“The recent success has helped motivate many Lebanese people to become more interested in football but still I didn’t see any improvement in facilities. This remains a fundamental problem — Lebanese players are extremely talented and they deserve better so they can improve.”
Radulovic has overseen Lebanon's rapid rise up the FIFA world rankings, from 144 to 79.
One of those talented players is Hassan Maatouk who, at just 30, is one of the elder statesmen of Radulovic’s blossoming squad. After six years playing in the UAE for Ajman, Al-Shaab and Fujairah, the forward returned to Lebanon with Beirut’s Nejmeh SC in 2017 and has been prolific in his country’s recent unbeaten run. Lebanon’s captain and talisman scored in five of six Asian Cup qualifiers.
“Hassan Maatouk is a really good player and a very good person,” Radulovic beamed.
“He is really the leader of this generation. I have trained some fantastic players in my career including (fellow Montengrins) Stefan Jovetic, Mirko Vucinic and Stefan Savic.
“Honestly, Maatouk is right at the top level. He has helped the national team so much, he has helped me so much and really he is one of the very best players in the Middle East right now.”
Maatouk has been accompanied by a very capable cast, with an increasing number plying their trade outside of Lebanon. Radulovic believes experience of different football cultures has benefited his players, while he has also shown a great interest in tapping into the vast Lebanese diaspora around the world.
“Players learn a lot from traveling abroad. Then when they come back they talk to each other and share their experiences; this is a great aspect of playing overseas.
“Now we see players at a much higher level. Joan Oumari plays in Japan. I found Hilal El-Helwe in the fourth division of Germany, now he is playing in the top division in Greece. I have on my list more young players. Some of them will move to a better club and better level.
“Our Asian Cup squad is not set in stone; our scouting network is very good and we always look for new players. For example, there are five million Lebanese in Brazil and in Australia too (there is) a big population.
“In November we will travel to Australia to play two friendly games — one with Australia and one with Uzbekistan — I will meet some players there. I also have some players in Mexico and I hope that in September one of them, (former Mexico U23 forward) Jeronimo Amione, will join us.”