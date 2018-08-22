You are here

  • Home
  • Stark contrast to last year as one million Rohingya refugees celebrate Eid at Bangladesh camps
﻿

Stark contrast to last year as one million Rohingya refugees celebrate Eid at Bangladesh camps

Rohingya refugee children celebrate at an Eid fair organized at the Kutupalang camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (AN photo)
Updated 22 August 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Stark contrast to last year as one million Rohingya refugees celebrate Eid at Bangladesh camps

  • Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam said that they sacrificed 2,500 cows in the camps of the Rohingya refugees during the first day of Eid
Updated 22 August 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: One year on Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazar camps were celebrating the first day of Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday with cows sacrificed in the camps, a gift from the Bangladeshi authorities. 

It was in stark contrast to the year before — and brought back poignant memories.

Mohammad Islam, 50, a refugee at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar area, remembered that the Myanmar Army started his crackdown operations on the Rakhine villagers last Eid. 

“In this year Eid ul Adha, it is much better than last year. I have been able to offer the Eid prayer in the local mosque. Last year the Myanmar army locked all the mosques in my town and prohibited the villagers from offering any prayers,” he said.

Islam used to run his own grocery in his village in Rakhine, but now he runs a tea shop in the camp. 

“It is not easy to meet the needs of eight family members though a small tea shop in the camp here. I am trying to run my family’s day-to-day affairs. With the little earnings from the shop, I have managed new dresses for my two little daughters this Eid.”Salimullah, a former fish cultivator from Rachidong, Akiab, remembered sacrificing cattle last Eid in a covered way in a bamboo garden near his home after. “Today I received a share of a cow sacrificed in my camp, and I noticed joy in the eyes of every member of my family during lunch as we got the opportunity to enjoy a rich lunch with beef after many months,” he added. 

The Bangladeshi authorities took a rare initiative to sacrifice cattle in the camps. Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam said that they sacrificed 2,500 cows in the camps of the Rohingya refugees during the first day of Eid. 

Kalam added that the initiative was a Eid gift from Bangladesh to the Rohingya. ”We are expecting 500 more cows in the next two days to be distributed among the Rohingyas.”  

Eid Al-Adha brought much excitement to the children in the camps also.

“My father brought me this new dress on the occasion of Eid. I enjoyed a ride on the Merry Go Round set up inside our camp,” said Morium Begum, 9, who is in the Kutupalang camp.

“During last Eid ul Adha in Myanmar we could not share the Eid greetings with the neighbors and relatives as none of us were allowed to go out of their homes,” added Morium.

Topics: Rohingya Rohingya Muslims Bangladesh cox's bazar Myanmar

Related

0 photos
World
Rohingya ‘rights at risk’ after Myanmar ID move
0
World
Murders leave Rohingya camps gripped by fear

Eid in Delhi: A cosmopolitan affair

Updated 22 August 2018
Sanjay Kumar
0

Eid in Delhi: A cosmopolitan affair

Updated 22 August 2018
Sanjay Kumar
0
NEW DELHI: Mohammad Altaf is busy packing qurbani (sacrificial) meat and sending it to relatives and friends, including some who are Hindu.
“Some of my Hindu friends are vegetarian so I don’t send them meat, but I send some to those who aren’t vegetarian,” he told Arab News.
For Altaf and his father Sahabuddin Saifi, the first day of Eid Al-Adha in New Delhi has been hectic since morning.
They have offered Eid prayers at the 17th-century Jama Mosque in Old Delhi almost every year.
The mosque “has a different feel, and we don’t mind traveling 15 km to this place to offer our prayer,” said Altaf, who took his 10-year-old son Aaniq this year for the first time. “The whole ambience is different.”
There is a sizable Muslim population in Old Delhi, where traders come from neighboring provinces to sell goats.
Jama Mosque leads the Eid prayer, followed by other mosques in Delhi. The adjacent Fatehpuri Mosque holds one of the largest prayer congregations during Eid, which is an official holiday in India.
Once the prayer is over, worshippers start preparing for the sacrifice: Mostly goats, followed by lambs. For Eid, Altaf has reared three goats that he intends to sacrifice in the next three days.
Saifi told Arab News: “We try to offer sacrifice away from the public glare. Some people don’t like killing animals, and we don’t want to hurt their feelings.”
Altaf said: “Some of my Hindu friends ask why I sacrifice animals. I try to explain. Some get convinced, some not. But they come to my house to eat meat.”
He added: “Eid might be a Muslim festival, but in India no festival is isolated. You have the active participation of other religious people. Eid strengthens interreligious and societal bonds.”
Altaf’s Hindu neighbor Vijayant comes to his house to greet him, and is invited to dinner. Altaf said he has invited at least six Hindu friends to partake in Eid.
Verma, a Hindu who has known Altaf since they became neighbors three years ago, told Arab News: “I really look forward to having dinner at a Muslim friend’s house on both Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. It’s a way of renewing the bond.”
Verma added: “At a time when Muslims are subjected to a deep sense of insecurity by Hindu rightwing forces, it’s all the more important to participate in their festivities.”
Delhi-based journalist Andalib Akhtar told Arab News: “The religious way of celebrating Eid is universal, but in India the joy is doubled when friends and acquaintances belonging to other religions come to us to share our festivity.”
He said: “It’s really disturbing that Muslims in India today are the target of politics, but this can’t be a norm.”
He added: “Interreligious bonding is so strong in India that no amount of polarization can damage the bond.
Akhtar said: “Sometimes I get surprised when a Hindu friend knows more about Eid than some of my fellow Muslims.”
Delhi is home to more than 10 million Muslims. Some areas are Muslim, while others are mixed.

Latest updates

US, UK, France pledge to act against new Syria chemical attacks
0
Top Trump aide turns the screw on Tehran
0
Syrian torture chambers brought to life in haunting drawings
0
Israel to build 1,000 new settler homes on occupied land
0
Al-Ula governor launches new initiatives for local community to develop region
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.